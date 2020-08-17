As well as play areas for kids, there will be lush green areas, plus tennis, basketball, football, volleyball and jogging facilities…

Play and leisure time just got more varied as it’s been announced that Dubai Municipality has just completed the development of 70 new parks and playgrounds across Dubai.

This was under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The addition of 70 new parks and playgrounds increases the total number created by Dubai Municipality to 185. Not just for children, these areas provide relaxing spaces of lush greenery in the heart of the desert.

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, #Dubai Municipality completes the development of 70 new parks and playgrounds in #Dubai’s residential areas this year. pic.twitter.com/Nrv6YBHoEe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 16, 2020

Some of the well-known Dubai parks to have been developed by Dubai Municipality include Mamzar Beach Park, Creek Park, Mushrif Park, Zabeel Park and Safa Park, as well as five pond parks in Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Al Khawaneej.

Whilst parks in residential areas are said to be smaller than the large main parks, there will be plenty of recreational and leisure facilities to suit all visiting members of a residential community. Each will be free to use.

The parks will be split into two areas: one will have lots of facilities to keep fitness fans active, including tennis, basketball, football, volleyball and jogging. The other area will be focused on women and families, with safe spaces for children to play in.

Dubai Municipality has ensured that all parks are suitable for senior citizens and people of determination with purpose-built pathways, adequate parking and lots more.

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We are inspired by our leadership’s keenness to ensure the happiness and welfare of all segments of society. Developing parks and playgrounds in residential neighbourhoods is part of the Municipality’s vision of building a happy and sustainable city.”

Images: @DXBMediaOffice