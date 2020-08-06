We’re so ha-ha-happy to hear this news…

Comedian Jimmy Carr has announced a third and final date for his Dubai performances this August, after the initial two sold out in just over 24 hours. The new date will be Wednesday August 12 and tickets are on sale now, starting from Dhs195.

Comedy fans are advised to book their tickets quickly via the Dubai Calendar App or dxblaughs.ae to avoid missing out on the British funny man. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, this gig will prelude the two sold out shows, happening on Thursday August 13 and Friday August 14.

Best known for hosting UK panel TV show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Jimmy Carr is also a writer and stand-up artist, travelling around the globe to make people laugh. His dark humour and instantly-recognisable laugh are part of what’s made him an undeniable legend over his 20-year career in comedy.

Over the past 18 months Carr has sold over 400,000 tickets in Europe alone, but now for three nights only he’ll be giving the UAE audience a taste of the hilarious material in his Terribly Funny tour.

Tickets are on sale in three categories: balcony seats priced at Dhs195 per person; grandstand seats at Dhs295 or floor seating, also at Dhs295. Just think carefully before picking a seat near the front as you’ll be in with a high chance of being picked on by the notorious joker.

“We are glad to announce another night of much needed laughter for all the fans who missed out on the first opportunity to watch their favourite comedian’ says Girish Bhat, Done Events Managing Director, organisers of the Jimmy Carr show in Dubai.

