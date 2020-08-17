Get ready for some tasty deals…

The annual Jumeirah Restaurant Week is back for its next installment as part of Dubai Summer Surprises. The week-long deal will see guests invited to enjoy some of the favourite Jumeirah restaurants at cut-back prices.

Venues such as Rockfish, Trattoria Toscana, Dhow & Anchor, Pai Thai and more will have a range of lunch and dinner deals running from now until August 22. The three-course set menus range from Dhs120 to Dhs250 per person.

Guests can enjoy a three course lunch menu at Zabeel House The Greens for Dhs120 at casual Asian restaurant Lah Lah or laid-back eatery Social Company.

At Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Nomad is offering a three course meal for Dhs150. If you love seafood, you need to check out Rockfish, where Dhs150 will also get you a three course lunch including a selection of crudo with the yellow fin tuna and salmon.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah has a Dhs150 lunch deal in The Noodle House, Perry & Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse, Trattoria Toscana. You can also enjoy lunch at Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Emirates Towers or The Duck Hook at Dubai Hills Golf Club for Dhs150.

For Dhs200, guests are invited to enjoy an authentically British lunch at Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Dhow and Anchor. If you’d prefer to go a la carte at Al Nafoorah, you can for just Dhs250 per person.

Finally at Pai thai there’s a lunch deal running where you can enjoy three traditional Thai courses for Dhs250. Dishes include grilled beef salad with Thai chili sauce, steamed seabass, wok-fried crispy duck and more.

For the full list of offers and to peruse the menus of each deal, visit the Jumeirah website for more information.

Images: Provided