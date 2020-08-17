An All-American experience…

Having visited cool Souk Madinat Jumeirah restaurant, Americano, for its launch in October 2019, it’s always stuck in our minds for its great atmosphere and cosy, yet sophisticated venue. Recently, we returned to try the menu, and here’s what we thought…

Americano is ‘speakeasy-inspired’, taking note from the old-American pre-prohibition era. It’s set out like an old-school American diner, with cosy booths contrasting with high tables and a wrap-around bar, exhibiting fun quotes.

The restaurant combines industrial metals, luxe leather seating, period wallpaper and old-school ornaments, giving it a luxe edge. A DJ is set up spinning a mix of tracks and there are even old films being projected onto the wall.

Make sure you go with an empty stomach, as you’re going to want to try everything on the menu. Expect hearty all-American dishes, from loaded fries to hot dogs drenched in a melted cheese sauce, burgers, pizzas, plus nutritious salads and fish dishes.

For starters we went for the sriracha chicken wings (Dhs48) – which were tender and crispy, and the prawn tacos (Dhs58), which were enjoyably served on a platter with a miniature mould of the famous Statue of Liberty on it. We rounded it off with the truffle snow fries (Dhs45).

The fries were recommended to us and they definitely did not disappoint. We’d even go as far as to confidently place them in our top three. Why? It’s a mountain of curly fries, topped with oodles of grada Padano cheese, indulgent truffle and slow cooked eggs.

Mains were a satisfying balance of the burrata and bresaola pizza (Dhs95), with cherry tomatoes and rocket leaves, and the ‘cornflakes-crumbled’ southern fried chicken (Dhs95) which was served with a light salad and a delicious lemon garlic sauce.

The cocktail menu is worth working your way through, from tangy Aperol Spritz to refreshing mojitos or velvety-smooth espresso martinis. The staff also deserve a mention of their own; always smiling and sometimes ready to break into dance if the music strikes right.

For an evening dinner or great new weekend haunt, Americano definitely ticks the boxes…

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

Images: Provided