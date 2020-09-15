But be quick, the birthday offers are only available for a limited time…

It’s seven years since Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort opened its doors on Palm Jumeirah. And to celebrate the Thai-inspired delight is offering special rates on stays and spa treatments.

Palm Jumeirah staycation

If you’re in the mood for a last-minute getaway, book an overnight stay in one of Anantara The Palm Dubai’s Premier Lagoon View Rooms.

For the special rate of Dhs777, you’ll get one night’s accommodation, and breakfast in Crescendo restaurant or Revo Cafe. You’ll have full access of the resort’s stunning lagoon-style pools and private beach.

But you’ll have to get cracking, as this discounted rate is only available for stays on September 15 and 16. As in, today and tomorrow. Go!

Couple’s spa treatment

Are you looking for an excuse to skip work with your partner or best mate? Perhaps this sweet deal from Anantara The Palm’s sumptuous spa will tempt you…

For Dhs777, you and your spa buddy can experience a 60-minute couple’s treatment, with a choice of pampering sessions to choose from.

Just like the accommodation offer, time is of the essence here, with discounted bookings available for today and tomorrow only.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Birthday specials available Sept 15 to 16. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai