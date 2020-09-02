Save on family stays in Dubai…

If you don’t want the summer break to end, extend that holiday feeling with a Dubai staycation for your tribe. Whether you’re celebrating a return to school or making it through another week of home learning, here are seven of the best family staycation deals in Dubai.

Atlantis The Palm

With free access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm promises an action-packed family staycation in Dubai. Now, it’s even more appealing for families, as children can dine for free when you book the half-board package. Plus, if you book two nights or more during September, you’ll save 25 per cent on room rates.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Half-board packages from Dhs1,527+. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com/dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

It’s been a big week for Dubai’s littlest residents, with school resuming for many students. If you’re family could do with some chill this weekend, take advantage of Sofitel The Palm‘s Back to School offer. Stays for two adults and two children start at Dhs750, including breakfast, upgrade to a suite, late check-out and a 20 per cent discount on dining. But be quick – it’s only valid until September 10.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Back to School offer from Dhs750. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai

Did you have to put the brakes on that Thai getaway over summer? With your passports safely stashed at home, you can still enjoy a Southeast Asian escape (of sorts) with a staycation at this Thai-inspired resort. A Family Getaway at Anantara The Palm Dubai starts at just Dhs941 for two nights, including Dhs150 in resort credit, plus daily breakfast for two adults and two children, a boat trip around the Palm, kids’ club access and dining discounts.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah. Family Getaway from Dhs941 for two nights. Tel: (0)4 567 8999. anantara.com

JA The Resort

With three pools, a trio of kids’ clubs, and activities as diverse as horse riding, kayaking and golf, there’s little chance of your smalls getting bored at JA The Resort. Book a Family Getaway at the Beach Hotel or Palm Tree Court, and get 25 per cent off room rates when you book two nights or more, plus daily breakfast.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. From Dhs396++. jaresortshotels.com

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Dubai’s nurseries have been given the green light to reopen, but it’ll be a few more weeks before our smallest family members can return. In the meantime, if your toddlers are climbing up the walls at home, InterContinental Dubai Festival City has come up with a fun solution. The Suite Playcation includes an overnight stay in a toy-filled suite, a welcome gift for under 12s, daily breakfast and lunch or dinner.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Suite Playcation from Dhs399++. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. ihg.com

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort

This beachfront resort has just launched a value-packed Family Moments package, from Dhs499++ per night. It includes a private family cabana, daily breakfast, Dhs200 resort credit each night, plus a stack of extras for under 12s, such as free meals, unlimited kids’ club access, activities and ice creams.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Mina Seyahi. Family Moments package from Dhs499++ using code LRR. Tel: (0)4 511 7771. marriott.com

Radission Red

For four-legged family members, Radission Red in Dubai Silicon Oasis is offering a ‘pawsome’ staycation deal. Your furry friend will have his own doggy bed and food bowl in your room, and there’s a walking trail nearby. The hotel’s all-day restaurant OUIBar + Terrace also welcomes pets, so your pup pal can stick to your side for the duration of your stay.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, from Dhs309. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com