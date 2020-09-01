Get ready for the ultimate challenge…

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to move more at the moment, start planning towards next February, as Desert Warrior Challenge is returning. Taking place in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai, the famous obstacle course will be testing people to their limits.

On Friday February 19, Ultimate Warriors will be able to take on more than 22 obstacles over the course of the 10km race, either solo or in a team. For Fearless Warriors there’s a 5km race with 12 obstacles to tackle.

Even the little ones can get involved, making the day a full family affair from start to finish. Children aged six and over are also welcome to take on the 1-2km Junior Warrior course, with eight obstacles to conquer.

Obstacles on the Ultimate course include The 1/4 Pipe, The Beast, Brain Freeze, Boot Camp, Twin Peaks, Stacks On, The Monster, Cargo, Bell Climb, Monkey Business, Claustrophobia and Tired Yet.

Each of the adrenaline-filled challenges are designed to test your fitness, strength, agility and speed. Desert Warrior Challenge isn’t supposed to be easy, but it is created to be a lot of fun, so bring your game face and get ready for the ultimate day out.

Registration for solo participants and teams is open now, with launch offer prices starting from Dhs73 for the Junior Warrior, Dhs244 for the Fearless Warrior and from Dhs281 for the Ultimate Warrior until September 21.

This event will only go ahead if enough participants sign up, so be sure to secure your place early to ensure it happens in February.

Desert Warrior Challenge, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai Friday February 19, 7am to 4pm, prices start Dhs73. desertwarriorchallenge.com

