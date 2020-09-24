When three hours just isn’t enough…

You never need to travel far for happy hour deals in Dubai – but not all happy hours are created equal. If you’re planning on settling in for the long haul, pull up a stool at one of Dubai’s longest happy hours, where you can score discounted drinks for up to 12 hours.

Americano

When: Weekdays, from 4pm until closing

On weekdays, head to this gritty-chic, Speakeasy-inspired bar in Madinat Jumeirah for two-for-one drinks from 4pm until closing.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, weekedays 4pm until close. Tel: (0)4 584 6475. americano.ae

Beau Rivage Bistro

When: Daily, noon to 9pm

This creekside bistro and bar boasts a nine-hour happy hour, with drinks starting at Dhs18, from noon until 9pm each day. If you want to kick on after 9pm, plump for the daily ‘Drink All Night’ offer, which includes unlimited house beverages from 9pm to 1am for Dhs199 per person.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, daily noon to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com

Bidi Bondi

When: Weekdays, noon to 7pm

Everyone’s favourite Aussie sports bar serves up daily happy hour drinks on weekdays from midday until 7pm, priced at Dhs35. Hungry? Opt for the wallet-friendly Dhs195 deal, which includes a meal and four selected house beverages.

Bidi Bondi, Al Manhal Building (between buildings 3 and 4), Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, noon to 7pm, weekdays, Dhs35. Tel: (04) 427 0515. bidibondi.com

Cargo

When: Sat and Sun, noon to midnight

On Saturdays and Sunday, snap up draught pints for Dhs30 at Cargo, in Pier 7. They also have a 4pm to 8pm happy hour every day (except Friday), offering selected drinks for Dhs27.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 361 8129. cargo-dubai.com

Claw BBQ

When: Fri and Sat, noon to 8pm

If you’re watching your wallet this weekend, head to Claw BBQ in Souk Al Bahar, where you can get selected wines, bottled beers and spirits from Dhs27, and a range of draught beers and mixed drinks from Dhs31.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Fri and Sat noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

H Bar

When: Daily, noon to 9pm

This handsome bar in the H Dubai runs a happy hour every day from noon to 9pm, with buy-one-get-one-free on selected beverages.

H Bar, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre roundabout, Dubai, happy hour daily 12pm to 9pm, Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Lah Lah

When: Daily, noon to 8pm

Nab a spot on the poolside terrace of this cool eatery-bar in The Greens to enjoy two-for-one on selected beers, from noon to 6pm daily. From 4pm to 8pm, they also offer selected wines, beers and spirits from Dhs30.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, daily noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Lucky Voice

When: Fri, 2pm to 8pm

When Happy Hour is in full swing at Lucky Voice, drinks start at Dhs30 a pop. You’ll have six hours to enjoy the special offers on Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, and four hours from Saturday to Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Fri 2pm to 8pm, Sat to Thu 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

Nara Pan Asian

When: Daily, noon to 8pm

This JLT hotspot is known for its lively weekend brunches and mod-Asian menu, but it also delivers an epic happy hour deal each day. From noon until 8pm, enjoy selected draught and bottled beers, house spirits, wine and cocktails from Dhs20.

Nara Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge, Cluster A, Lake Level, JLT, daily noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. naradxb.com

Qwerty

When: Fri and Sat, 1pm to 7pm

Looking for a post-brunch venue in Media City? Hightail it to Qwerty, in Media One Hotel, where you can get two for one on selected drinks between 1pm and 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri and Sat 1pm to 7pm. Tel:(0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

The Duck Hook

When: Daily from 3pm to 8pm

This cosy gastropub in the Dubai Hills Golf Club offers special deals on selected beers, wines and spirits between 3pm and 8pm, with prices starting at Dhs33.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, daily 3pm to 8pm. Tel: 800 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

TJ’s

When: Weekdays, noon to 8pm

This neighbourhood sports cafe in the JLT pours half-price house drinks on weekdays, from noon to 8pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am on weekdays, 11am until 2am on weekends. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Trattoria

When: Daily, 2pm to 8pm

For happy hour with an Italian accent, enjoy L’Ora Felice at Trattoria, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Running from 2pm to 8pm each day, it includes your favourite drinks with a twist (think espresso martinis with ice cream), from Dhs29. You can also pop a bottle of sparkling for Dhs179, and get a food platter for Dhs49.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 8pm. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

UBK

When: Daily, noon to 1am

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace, where there’s English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs32, all day, every day.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com