Matto Italian Bar is set to reopen its doors this week in The Oberoi, Business Bay. On Wednesday September 2 guests will be treated to a fresh new look for the popular Italian bar.

Shifting into more of a nightlife vibe, the new venue design features LED lighting, mustard yellow furniture, dynamic bar area and a large feature wall (ready to snap your next ‘Gram pic). With an exciting live entertainment schedule in the works, Matto also has a brand new state-of-the-art sound system.

Launching this Friday is the first edition of Matto’s new brunch deal. Every Friday between 1pm and 5pm, guests can enjoy an unlimited selection of sharing starters and an individual main course followed by a dessert sampler. Choose the food alone for Dhs170 or enjoy a house package for Dhs260 all in.

If you’d prefer a Saturday brunch, from September 12, Matto will host one every Saturday evening. Promising a Portofino theme, guests can expect a glamorous night reminiscent of the Italian Riviera. With an impressive food selection, accompanying drinks package, live entertainment and resident DJ, this night won’t be one to miss.

Elsewhere on the agenda, you’ll find a Monday night pizza party called ‘Sliced’. Every Monday from 8pm, indulge in as many slices of pizza as you can handle with beer and wine for Dhs140. Alternatively you can upgrade your package to include spirits and cocktails for Dhs210.

Ready to become your new after-work hotspot, Matto’s new happy hour deal offers drinks from Dhs25 every Saturday to Thursday. From 5pm to 8pm, the ‘Aperitivo del MATTO’ happy hour will help you say goodbye to the office and wipe away those work blues.

Matto Italian Bar, lobby level, The Oberoi, Business Bay, reopens Monday Sept 2, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (052) 604 3535. mattodubai.com

