Avail doggy discounts of up to 50 percent off your total bill…

Are you someone who struggles to leave your beloved dog at home when you go out for dinner? Well, not to worry – there’s loads of pet-friendly restaurants and cafes here in Dubai for some quality-time with your four-legged friend.

There’s an app named Flopster that shows you all of the surrounding pet-friendly establishments in your area, and if you download it, you’ll get discounts on your bill at certain places when you take your dog.

Sounds like the ‘dogs dinner’ to us…

Chicago Meatpackers

Pet-friendly discount: 15 per cent off your bill

The clue’s in the name but Chicago Meatpackers are serious about their carnivorous dishes, which will likely please your furry friend if you’re in the habit of giving them some snacks as you dine. Situated at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, the view from their terrace is truly gorgeous as it gazes out to Atlantis The Palm. Alongside the meatier dishes like the Tomahawk steak or cajun spiced lamb chops, order a side of the crispy Brussel sprout chips with a soy caramel glaze. You won’t regret it.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed, 12pm to 12am, Thurs & Fri, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 580 7983. chicago-meatpackers.com

Counter Culture Cafe

Pet-friendly discount: 50 percent off your bill on your first visit

Counter Culture Cafe is one of Dubai Marina’s more relaxed spots. They welcome dogs on their outdoor terrace which is the ideal spot to lunch alfresco with your four-legged friend at your feet and they serve up some awesome all-day breakfasts every day of the week, with hearty dishes like avocado toast, different Benedict options and a neighbourhood breakfast on the menu.

Counter Culture Cafe, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, 6am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Ella’s Eatery

Pet-friendly discount: Two-for-one on pizzas

Cute new cafe Ella’s Eatery has recently opened on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Your furry friends are welcome outdoors on the stunning terrace which overlooks the peaceful scene of many yachts out on the marina. The restaurant serves up western and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes as well as pizzas. Oh, did we mention, if you take your dog, pizzas are on offer, two-for-one.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Riva Beach Club

Pet-friendly discount: 25 per cent off when dining with your dog

For stunning vistas overlooking the waters surrounding The Palm Jumeirah, Riva Beach Club is a great spot. It serves up an array of Mediterranean dishes, from pizza to pasta and fresh salads. You’ll get a 25 per cent discount if you take your pet pooch so what’s not to love?

Riva Beach Club, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7.30am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Spill The Bean

Pet-friendly discount: 15 percent off your bill

Take your pet pooch along with you to this artsy cafe in Arabian Ranches where they can chill out as you get lost in one of the many books available for you to read. It’ll be a guilt-free mealtime too, as the cafe focuses on healthy and nutritious alternatives to some classic dishes, like whole wheat pancakes or mama’s egg sandwich, served with lettuce and tomato slices on brown bread.

Spill The Bean, The Sustainable City, Dubai, 7.30am to 8pm, daily. Tel: (04) 242 8671. facebook.com/spillthebean

flopster.com

