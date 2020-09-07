The Sound of Beirut will feature a line-up of huge artists from Lebanon and around the world…

A huge music concert is being organised by Anghami and Sony to raise funds for Beirut after the devastating explosion which took place in August. ‘The Sound of Beirut’ will take place on Tuesday September 8 from 10pm (UAE time), and see a number of huge artists performing to raise as much money as possible.

Vox Cinemas has announced it will be live streaming the event to raise even more money for the cause. You can see the concert at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Yas Mall, with tickets costing Dhs50, with all proceeds donated to Global Aid for Lebanon in collaboration with the UN’s World Food Program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anghami (@anghami) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

You might also like These UAE businesses are collecting donations and raising funds for Lebanon

The star-studded line-up includes a mix of artists across many genres, from Lebanon and around the world. Over the course of two hours you can expect to hear music from The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexa, Craig David, French Montana, RedOne, Alan Walker, Latifa, Massari, Maya Diab and many more.

Eddy Maroun, co-founder of Anghami added, “We are extremely grateful to VOX Cinemas for partnering with us to ensure that this benefit concert can reach as many people as possible and shed more light on this tragedy. Lebanon needs our help and The Sound of Beirut is a message of solidarity and support for the Lebanese people. Together, we can make a real difference and I hope as many people as possible will join us for this benefit concert and make The Sound of Beirut heard.”

If you can’t make it to Vox Cinemas to see the concert, you’ll also be able to watch it live on Anghami.com and donate straight to the website.

The Sound of Beirut, Vox Cinemas, City Centre Mirdif or Mall of Emirates or Yas Mall, Tuesday September 8, 10pm to midnight, Dhs50 donation. Tickets: voxcinemas.com