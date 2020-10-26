There are also home and drive-through immunisation services for those that need it…

The Khaleej Times has reported that as part of the UAE’s ‘Protect yourself, protect your community’ campaign, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) “will provide free influenza vaccination to all residents”.

A campaign forged by collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Abu Dhabi residents can book their free jab by calling SEHA on 80050. Any ‘vulnerable’ patients visiting SEHA centres for a Covid-19 test, should automatically be given the choice to have the vaccination administered there and then.

The seasonal flu shots will be available in all SEHA centres, select drive-through facilities and for those that need it, in their own homes. House calls will result in a Dhs500 per household (regardless of number of residents). Tel: (02) 7 117 117 to book the call out.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, chief operations officer of SEHA is quoted in the Khaleej Times as saying: “Both Covid-19 and influenza viruses exhibit similar symptoms, underlining the importance of getting immunised this year to stay protected and alleviate the pressure on the healthcare sector”.

“When more people get vaccinated, healthcare professionals will be able to dedicate their efforts to manage the (challenges posed) … by Covid-19 and other critical medical conditions.”

