Take note if you’re a regular metro rider…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the renaming of five popular Dubai metro stations in Dubai. The name changeover process will begin today, Wednesday November 25, and continue until February 2021.

Al Fahidi Metro Station will be renamed as Sharaf DG Metro Station; First Abu Dhabi Bank is set to become Umm Al Sheef Station; Noor Bank is changing to Al Safa; Damac will be Dubai Marina and Nakheel is now called Al Khail.

The first rename is part of a renewed strategic partnership with Sharaf DG electronics store, while the remaining stations were a step taken as part of a process of restructuring the naming rights strategy.

#RTA has signed an agreement granting Sharaf Group the naming rights of the ex-Al Fahidi Metro Station. Thus, the new name of the station has become Sharaf DG Metro Station. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/NvMaqQkUfy — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 24, 2020

The renaming process involves updating all of the external signs and smart systems of the public transport network, as well as rerecording the voice which announces the arrival at a station.

“We invite the attention of the Dubai Metro riders to take note of the change in the names of stations displayed on those media,” said Hasan Al-Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation, Rail Agency, RTA.

RTA said in a statement that Sharaf DG Metro Station lifts more than 7.8 million riders per annum. It’s one of the most popular stations as it borders Dubai landmarks including the Dubai Museum, Heritage Village, and the Grand Souk.

RTA launched the Dubai Metro stations naming rights initiative in 2009 and was the first of its kind worldwide. Name changes are frequent along the metro line, and are normally named based on their location, or the sponsor which has named them.