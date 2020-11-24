Plan accordingly…

We doubt it’s escaped your notice that it’s gotten a little gloomier than usual in Dubai over the past few days, with temperatures dropping, the wind picking up and the sun sometimes disappearing behind the clouds. If you were hoping for it to brighten up, it looks like there might be a little longer to wait.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), some rainfall is expected in parts of the UAE, right through to the weekend. Don’t go digging out your coats just yet though, as temperatures are set to reach a height of 29 degrees celsius in some areas.

Here’s what you can expect from the UAE weather this weekend…

On Wednesday, November 25, it’s expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall. Light to moderate winds are set to freshen things up a bit. On Thursday, November 26, it’s expected to be a little fairer, with no rain predicted.

During the day on Friday, November 27, it looks like the day will start fair, giving way to clouds in the afternoon, with rainfall expected overnight. Light winds are also expected. It looks set to be a little cloudy on Saturday afternoon with some rainfall.

Whilst it might be a little wetter than most Dubai weekends, we wouldn’t haste to scrap your beach club plans, as some sunshine is still expected – it might just be a little hit and miss.

Find the full weather bulletin here.

@NCMS_media

Image: Getty