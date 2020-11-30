This is the perfect way to end the long weekend…

Pull out your stretchy pants. Reform Social & Grill is hosting a moveable feast on Saturday December 5, as 15 of the city’s top chefs come together for an exclusive cookoff.

Following the launch of The Best Of Dubai: A Dining Experience, by Flavel Monteiro, this culinary showcase will celebrate Dubai’s homegrown foodie talent.

For Dhs300, you can come along and eat your fill of street-food-style dishes from a stellar line-up of Dubai-based chefs.

Each chef will be manning their own station, and you can wander about the stands, taking your pick of five starters, seven desserts and three desserts. There’ll also be cash bars throughout the venue, so you can buy your own drinks as you go.

Here’s what’s on the menu…

Colin Clague: Sirloin with a Turkish coffee rub

Sirloin with a Turkish coffee rub Reif Othman: Chicken thigh kushiyaki

Chicken thigh kushiyaki Francesco Guarracino: polpo cacio e pepe (charcoal-grilled octopus with smoked bell pepper and pecorino cheese sauce)

polpo cacio e pepe (charcoal-grilled octopus with smoked bell pepper and pecorino cheese sauce) Praba Manickam: wagyu sliders

wagyu sliders Himanshu Saini: wagyu and truffle korma

wagyu and truffle korma Luigi Vespero: Angus beef tartare with slow-cooked egg yolk and goufrette potatoes

Angus beef tartare with slow-cooked egg yolk and goufrette potatoes Praveen Kumar: Valrhona chocolate stones and soil with spiced barbecued pineapple

Valrhona chocolate stones and soil with spiced barbecued pineapple Vinu Raveendran: Thai grilled chicken with pomelo salad

Thai grilled chicken with pomelo salad Musabbeh Al Kaabi: Baby lamb shank machnoos

Baby lamb shank machnoos Uros Mitrasinovic: Beef cevapi with urnebes, ajvar, and pickle on homemade flatbread

Beef cevapi with urnebes, ajvar, and pickle on homemade flatbread Nouel Omamalin: S’moretians surprise cookies

S’moretians surprise cookies Rene Juefri: chicken satay

chicken satay John Buenaventura: street food tacos with beef tongue

street food tacos with beef tongue Plus dishes from Glenn Noel and Yugal Kishor

This is a family-friendly event, with plenty of space for little ones to run around.

The Best of Dubai Chefs – Series One, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dec 5, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs300 for unlimited dishes. Tel:(0)4 454 2638 or WhatsApp +971 (0) 58 647 8692. reformsocialgrill.ae