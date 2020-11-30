Because a crazy family photo seems totally fitting this year…

Ahhh 2020. You’ve certainly been a wild ride. As we bid farewell to this year of utter weirdness, it feels fitting that we commemorate it somehow. So why not cap it all off with a crazy family photo with a slightly bonkers Santa?

Warehouse 83 in Alserkal Avenue is being transformed into the maddest Santa’s grotto we’ve ever heard of. For the next three weekends, Troppo Santa will be ready to pose for a Christmas photo with you and your tribe.

Before you go imagining a jolly old dude surrounded by sweet little elves and festive finery – this is not your average mall experience. Troppo Santa is ditching the red and white suit in flavour of florals, and instead of reindeer he’s got a massive swag of props to choose from. We’re talking palm trees, disco balls and giant tigers.

This is a socially distanced, Covid-safe affair, so there’s no sitting on the big man’s knee. Immediate families of all sizes are welcome, but if you’re getting a Christmas photo taken with your mates, the group size is limited to six, and you must wear a mask. The whole shebang is pet-friendly, so your welcome to bring your furry family members along, too.

A photo and a chat with Troppo Santa is priced at Dhs150, including a digital copy and an A5 print. If you want them to frame the photo, the package costs Dhs250.

While you wait for your photo to be printed, you can enjoy a coffee from Nightjar Coffee Roasters – they’ll be giving away a free coffee with each booking.

Troppo Santa will be popping up in Alserkal Avenue on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, from 10am to 5pm. Bookings are essential (no walk-ins), so be sure to visit: tropposanta.com to secure your slot. @tropposanta