Thursday, December 10

A Marco of sophistication

There’s a new cheeky chicy cheese and grape night at Marco’s in Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and it has a few different packages to choose from. A pair of glasses of French grape from Dhs69, Dhs99 for one cheese platter, and a bottle of classic French bubbles for just Dhs399. Ooh la la.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor AlMaqta, Mondays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

Back to Brick

Brick’s rooftop sundowner brunch takes place on the 12th floor of Aloft Abu Dhabi and is set to the sounds of live acoustic music. It takes place every Thursday, with all the dishes coming straight from the venue’s signature brick ovens. The brunch line-up includes such culinary delights as slow-cooked rib eye, four-cheese pizza, cedar plank-cooked salmon and, for the final flourish — campfire s’mores.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs225, house Dhs295, bubbly Dhs365. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

Friday, December 11

Miracle on Fifth Street

Fifth Street Café has launched a festive edition of their unlimited breakfast feast. In addition to AM staples such as overnight oats, pancake, French toast, and eggs in almost any fashion, you’ll also find weekly festive specials such as apple muffin and turkey roulade. And that’s a pretty good way to start the weekend off on a yuletide vibe.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, until Jan 2, Dhs75 adults, Dhs40 kids, 7am to 2pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

‘Tis the season to fill the trolly

Don we now our new apparel, thanks to the wild savings of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Shopping Season. This mega, more-than-month long sale in thousands of stores, malls and shopping centres across the emirate.

More details available on retailabudhabi.ae.

This brunch features dope rhymes and good times

We’re always down for red hot bars, whether that’s the venue or the setlist on the soundsystem. And you’re able to get both with the Abu Dhabi Hip Hop brunch at Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi. Betwen midday and 4pm every Friday, B-boys and B-girls are fed a diet of Notoriously B.I.G beats, equally smokin’ eats and unlimited beveragey treats for just Dhs249.

Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi, every Fri midday t0 4pm. Tel: (055) 780 0086, @hiphopbrunchad

Saturday, December 12

A stitch after nine

Fa’e Café in Abu Dhabi is a smart Arabian diner, with sleek, chic interiors and a menu that’s built up a reputation for outstanding breakfasts and some pretty artistic fusion food. And as part of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season they’ve announced a special edition Chef’s Table meal featuring nine courses, and it’s available for just Dhs350. Highlights from the menu include hamour with dried lime curry; scallop kebbeh; quail in kataifi in feta sauce.

Abu Dhabi Youth Hub, Al Zahiyah, daily 8am to 10pm (10am to 10pm Friday), Chef’s Table meal Dhs350. Tel: (052) 858 3036, @faecafe_

Your ticket to a free cooking session with a Masterchef

The special year-long edition of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season has already cooked up some pretty tasty food adventures, but the latest event is adding some exciting new twists to the recipe. Chef’s Studio is a curated selection of kitchen masterclasses led by the city’s top chef talent, and available free to those with a culinary curiosity. They’re all going down at Central Kitchens on Level 3 of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, between December 3 and 15. Top chef talent includes Stefano Conti from Sacci, teaching you how to cook a pair and Gorgonzola Risotto; chef Thinus from 99 sushi on hand to enwisen you on how to treat king crab; and Chef Gari from Grills@Chill’o will be letting you in on the secrets behind making a perfect arros bomba (a rice dish not unlike paella).

You can reserve your spot by emailing your name, age, telephone number, class preference and cooking level to chefstudio@itp.com. All sessions take place at Central Kitchens on Level 3 of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, between 2pm and 8pm, until December 15.

Walk into a Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is back at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The Mall’s made-for-Insta Winter Village is one of the quickest ways we know to funnel the festive spirit straight into the bloodstream. An enchanted wilderness of giant baubles, illuminated reindeer and a central, nine-metre high Christmas tree. The Galleria is also home to two of the few regional North Pole mail outposts, so the kiddlywinks can pop-in and send off their letters to Santa. But only if they’ve been good this year, and let’s face it, lockdown tested us all. You’ll find the letterboxes on level three at Central Kitchens, and at the Winter Village on the ground floor.

Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Fri 10am to midnight, Tel: (02) 493 7400, @thegalleriauae

