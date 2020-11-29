Starting December 10, Abu Dhabi Shopping Season will involve HUGE savings…

The retail arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (Retail Abu Dhabi), has unveiled its plans for a new shopping festival called: Abu Dhabi Shopping Season.

The new winter campaign promises to be an absolutely massive event, spanning malls and shopping centres across the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is set to run from December 10 to February 14, 2021 giving you plenty of time to secure those Christmas and Valentine’s Day gifts. We don’t know who needs to hear this but… *hint dropping cough* PS5.

Setting sale

The campaign will involve winter sales and original promotions across literally thousands of stores. There’ll be new collection launches, exciting Abu Dhabi shopping experiences, and BIG discounts across retail outlets in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Talking about the concept, H.E. Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi said: “Arriving on-the-back of a summer retail campaign that leveraged successful public-private partnerships to generate record sales and growth of 31 per cent versus last year, our brand-new Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is poised to further boost the emirate’s diverse retail sector as we ready to re-welcome visitors from our largest international source markets this winter”.

More news to follow soon, details on current sales can be found on retailabudhabi.ae.

Images: Getty