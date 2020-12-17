The first show is completely sold out…

When the news was announced that British funnyman Jack Whitehall was set to perform a live stand-up show in Dubai, it prompted a massive response. So much so, that his show on Thursday, January 14 sold out almost immediately.

Missed your chance? Don’t worry. Jack Whitehall is now set to perform a second show (or first, if you look at it that way) on Wednesday, January 13. Tickets are on sale now and, if you’d like to attend, we wouldn’t hang around.

The comedian will be bringing his Stood Up tour show to Dubai for the very first time. Tickets are priced from Dhs295 for Grandstand seating and Dhs395 for floor seating. If it’s anything like the first show, we predict these will sell like hot cakes.

You might also like All of the concerts, stand-ups and DJ sets happening in Dubai soon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whitehall rose to prominence on his beloved Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. He’s also been the host for the Brit Awards, the Royal Variety Performance and been the highly-praised guest presenter for The Graham Norton Show.

Adding another feather to his cap, he’s also cut his teeth acting in The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Bounty Hunters, Good Omens, and, set for a 2021 release Jungle Cruise starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

He will take to the stage at the Dubai Word Trade Centre for both shows. Ahead of the shows, Whitehall said: “Dubai! I can’t wait to get back onto the stage performing and visiting Dubai as part of the Shopping Festival. I look forward to seeing you all at the Trade Centre very soon!”

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, January 13, from Dhs295. 800tickets.com

Images: Social