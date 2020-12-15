From singers to comedians, live performances are finally coming back to Dubai…

After a strange year, it feels like Dubai is finally getting back to normal, and that means that some amazing live performances from celebrity musicians, comedians and DJs are swiftly coming our way. We’re not going to lie, we’re excited.

Here are all of the live performances, including concerts, stand-ups and DJ sets happening in Dubai soon. Keep an eye on this list as we will update it as we know more.

Anne-Marie <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> When: December 18 British singer Anne-Marie and band Clean Bandit are set to put on a live performance in Dubai on December 18 to celebrate the Dubai Shopping Festival. Anne-Marie is most recognisable for hits such as 2002, FRIENDS and The Greatest Showman’s Rewrite The Stars, which she covered with fellow British artist James Arthur. Concert goers will be treated to a backdrop of Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, December 18, from Dhs50. dubai.platinumlist.net

Clean Bandit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When: December 18

British electronic music group Clean Bandit will also be performing live at Burj Park on December 18. The band has proved seriously popular over the years, collaborating with a number of artists on some smash-hit songs. These include Rather Be with Jess Glynne and Symphony with Zara Larsson.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, December 18, from Dhs50. dubai.platinumlist.net

Alan Walker

When: January 7

British-born Norwegian DJ Alan Walker will be in Dubai to start the New Year off on a great note with a live performance. The international musician and producer will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival on January 7. His global hits include smash-hit Faded, as well as Sing me to sleep, Alone, All Falls Down and On My Way,which feature in the video game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds).

Coca-Cola Arena, January 7, early bird from Dhs175, normal prices Dhs249, silver category early bird Dhs299, normal prices Dhs399. bookmyshow.com

Jack Whitehall

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When: January 14

British funnyman Jack Whitehall will be in town on January 14 to entertain audiences with a live performance at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing his Stood Up tour show to Dubai for the very first time. Whitehall rose to prominence on his beloved Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. He’s also been the host for the Brit Awards, the Royal Variety Performance and been the highly-praised guest presenter for The Graham Norton Show.

Here’s how to buy tickets for Jack Whitehall…

Images: Social/Provided