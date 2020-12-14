Let’s get this Christmas party started…

Christmas is so close you can almost smell it. But if you simply can’t wait until December 25, why not starting your festive feasting this weekend. We’ve rounded up six pre-Christmas brunches to book in Dubai this weekend – consider it pre-game prep for the big day.

Yet to book your brunch for Christmas proper? Check out Dubai’s best Christmas brunches under Dhs500 and Dubai’s best Christmas brunches over Dhs500, including house drinks.

Beano’s Festive Brunch

One of our favourite family brunches in Dubai, Beano’s Family Brunch at the Scene by Simon Rimmer has turned festive for the month of December. Pop along this weekend for a festive British menu and loads of fun.

Beano’s Festive Brunch, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Fri Dec 18, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 premium beverages, ages seven to 12 Dhs49, six and under free. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Swissotel Al Ghurair

The Playhouse Brunch at Liwan restaurant, in the Swissotel Al Ghurair, is bringing the festive vibes every Friday in December. Little ones will love the festive-themed activities, and the chance to decorate their own gingerbread house (for a fee).

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Fri Dec 18, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs160 food only, Dhs80 for ages 6 to 12, under 6 free. Gingerbread House activity, Dhs45 per child. Tel: (04) 293 3000. @swissotelalghurair

Grand Plaza Movenpick

Families will adore this festive celebration, complete with carol singers, a DJ, the Winterland Kids’ Zone and Santa Claus. On the menu, expect traditional favourites including roasted turkey, Christmas goose, Dibba Bay oysters and sweet treats such as mince pies, yule log and cookies. There’s even a mulled wine and eggnog station.

Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. Fri Dec 18, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs159 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs79 ages 4 to 12. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. hotel.grandplaza.bytes@movenpick.com

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Santa and his elf are landing at Couqley French Bistro & Bar this weekend. On Saturday December 19, there’ll be a Christmas show from ‘Elf Phil’, followed by a visit from Sant, including (socially distanced) photo opps. Parents will enjoy the winter menu with special wine prices.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Sat Dec 19, 1pm to 3.30pm, prices on consumption. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

Publique

Publique has been transformed into Dubai’s most festive bar – and you can pop down for a traditional turkey dinner, any day of the week, as well as Publique’s famous raclette and fondue. Packages are on offer for Dhs275 for a four-course menu and Dhs80 for kids. Drinks packages start at Dhs99.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily noon to 1am, booking recommended. Tel: (0)58 108 2465. publique.ae

Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill

Enjoy a four-course Christmas menu, including a seafood platter, turkey Wellington and Christmas pudding, along with festive treats, tea and coffee. This pre-Christmas dinner is taking place on Thursday December 17, and it’s priced at Dhs350 (drinks additional).

Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Thu Dec 17, 6pm to 1am, Dhs350 for four courses (food only).

Garden on 8

This lively rooftop bar in Media One Hotel is throwing two festive brunches this Friday, from 1pm to 4pm, or 4pm to 7pm. Expect a laidback festive menu, holiday music and decorations, and a visit from Santa.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Fri Dec 18, 1pm to 4pm or 4pm to 7pm, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with sparkling. Tel: (04) 427 1000. @gardenon8