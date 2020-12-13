It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Christmas is just around the corner and whilst there’s no chance of seeing snow in Dubai over the festive holiday, that doesn’t mean you can’t find ice. If you’re one of those people who’s Christmas just isn’t complete without a spot of ice skating, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s where you can ice skate in Dubai this Christmas…

Winter Wonderland DXB at JBR

JBR’s Winter Wonderland DXB is back this year and will have a digital pavilion, street performances, a ‘glice-skating’ rink, and even a visit from Santa. The festive village opens up on December 12, running until January 7, 2021 and is packed with plenty of fun wintery activities to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Winter Wonderland DXB, JBR The Walk, Dubai, December 12 to January 7, Sun to Thur noon to 10pm, Fri & Sat noon to midnight. @winterwonderlanddxb

Rooftop Festive Market at Nakheel Mall

For the first time, Nakheel Mall has launched its much-anticipated rooftop space, and what better time to do it than at Christmas? Step into a Winter Wonderland with live music, entertainment, a bustling Christmas market for those extra-special presents and even an ice rink.

Rooftop Festive Village, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open December 10 to January 2, 2021, 2pm to 10pm weekdays, 12pm to 10pm weekends, free. @nakheelmallpalm

Dubai Ice Rink

We couldn’t talk about ice skating in Dubai without mentioning the year-round attraction that is the Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall. The huge (Olympic-size) indoor ice rink offers you ample opportunity to swirl, twirl and show off your best moves atop the ice. You can even book an ice skating session with Santa himself this Christmas.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, open daily 10am to 11.45pm, from Dhs75. Tel: 800 382246255. tickets.dubaiicerink.com

Town Square Dubai by Nshama

Town Square Dubai Park has transformed into a Christmas wonderland this year, with a gigantic decorated tree, meet-and-greets with Santa and a special ice skating rink. The rink is open from 4pm onwards every day until January 9, 2021.

Town Square Dubai Park, 4pm onwards, Dhs10 residence pass holders, Dhs15 visitors. nshama.ae/events/festive-season

