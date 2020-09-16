These brunches tick all the boxes…

If you can’t make it to our epic family Lock In in Abu Dhabi this weekend, rally the troops for one of these family brunches in Dubai instead.

When we talk about Dubai’s best family brunches, we’re not just talking about events where children are simply welcome. We want family-focused affairs with entertainment for the little ones, quality menus that appeal to big and small appetites, and a lively atmosphere that’s fun for all ages. With that in mind, here are five of Dubai’s best family brunches to book this weekend…

Beano’s Family Brunch at The Scene

Adults will love: The British classics from The Scene’s gastropub menu (think fish and chips, or bangers and mash), and a drinks menu that includes frozen cocktails and a selection of spritzes.

Children will love: Live entertainment from a Disney princess or superhero; a well-crafted menu of pasta and meatballs, popcorn chicken, or mini burgers; the play area and a wall covered in doughnuts.

Read our review of Beano’s Family Brunch at The Scene.

Beano’s Family Brunch, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 premium beverages, ages seven to 12 Dhs49, six and under free. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Friday Family Brunch at Bread Street Kitchen

Adults will like: Quality eats from the Gordon Ramsay kitchen, paired with free-flowing drinks.

Children will like: Free access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium, cooking and cupcake decorating, and activities at the table.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Bar, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs249 including soft drinks, Dhs355 with house drinks, Dhs105 children.

The Picnic Brunch at Bab Al Shams

Adults will like: The dreamy desert setting and a picnic menu that includes grills, burgers, pizza and pasta. It’s worth noting that the brunch package only includes soft drinks, but you can plump for a bucket of four beers for Dhs160.

Children will like: The camel and pony rides, room to roam, plus a host of other activities for kids.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Rd. Fri and Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs225 including soft drinks, 50 per cent off for kids aged six to 12, children aged five and under free. Tel: (0)4 8096202. babalshams.com

Barbecue al Brunch at Riva

Adults will like: Unlimited barbecue platters hot off the grill, free-flowing drinks, and all-day access to the pool and beach

Children will like: Little ones will love making a splash in the pool or playing on the private stretch of beach in between bites.

Riva Beach Dubai, Palm Jumeirah. Fri and Sat, 1pm to 4pm. Fri, Dhs325 per adult or Dhs600 per couple, Dhs75 for children aged four to 12. Sat, Dhs299 per adult or Dhs580 per couple, Dhs65 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Alice in Wonderland brunch at Olea, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates

Adults will like: Wonderland-themed desserts (and the 30-minute break during story time).

Children will like: The Alice in Wonderland decorations, and story time with Alice at 2pm in the mini theatre.

Olea, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs249 including soft drinks, children under five free. Tel: (0)4 409 5999. kempinski.com/en/dubai/mall-of-the-emirates/

Images: Supplied/Facebook