The epic light and water show attracts many-a visitor…

Since it launched back in October the Palm Fountain show at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah has been a resounding success, having won a Guinness World Record for ‘the world’s largest fountain’. Whilst you can watch from the boardwalk, your best option for getting the whole experience is booking a table at one of The Pointe’s many restaurants, which look out onto it.

If you were a bit stuck as to where to go, don’t worry we’ve got you covered with 8 of the best restaurants to watch the Palm Fountain show from…

Aiza

If you’re a fan of authentic Greek-Mediterranean food, the newly-opened Aiza might just be what you’re looking for. The restaurant is inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea, with exposed stone, light hues and even a tree chandelier. You’ll be transported to the Mediterranean with an array of authentic Greek food such as cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood and meats, whilst watching the Palm Fountain show.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 6pm to 3am. @aiza_dubai

Bramble

If you’re just looking for drinks to watch the palm fountain show, somewhat of a hidden gem, you’ll find Bramble in the new Food District at The Pointe. The 360-degree bar is the ideal spot to sample a creative cocktail, or order a glass of vino and find a seat on the terrace, overlooking the palm fountains.

Bramble, Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur noon to midnight, Fri & Sat noon to 1am. @brambledxb

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

If you’re a fan of Instagrammable dishes, you’ll definitely want to pay a visit to Brunch & Cake. The brand, which hails from Barcelona, has just opened a second location at The Pointe, named Brunch & Cake by the Sea. Make sure you go with an appetite as these dishes such as burgers and loaded fries are no mean feat to eat.

Brunch & Cake by the Sea, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs & Fri 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

Chicago Meatpackers

For a casual dining experience, check out cool industrial bar Chicago Meatpackers, which was the Winner of the 2019 What’s On Favourite Modern American Restaurant of the Year Award. Inspired by the infamous meatpacking district of Chicago, you’ll find a menu that takes smoked meat seriously, alongside crisp cocktails and amazing Palm Fountain views.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri 11am to 1am. Tel: (04) 580 7983. @chicagomeatpackersdubai

Grove Road

From the team behind Bystro comes this Australian-inspired eatery, with chic, leafy interiors and an expansive fountain-view terrace. Sure to prove popular with families, Grove Road offers free dining for children with every adult meal purchased. Highlights on the Aussie-accented menu include a seafood platter for two, classic fish and chips, and weekend breakfasts that are available until 4pm.

Grove Road, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed, 5pm to 10pm, Thu 5pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat noon to 10pm. Tel: (04) 564 9874. groverd.com

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin

Chic new venue Matroshka Bistro & Jardin is influenced by Russian and French cultures, evident in both the cuisine and the decor. Fully licensed, it boasts a relaxing bistro-style setting with terrace seating on the ground floor, and a more luxury dining area upstairs – inspired by early 20th century Russia and France. There’s a cool bistro downstairs, and upstairs it’s a grand affair, with white-paneled walls, luxe crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceilings and plush red velvet chairs. The outdoor terrace is a beautiful spot from which to watch the Palm Fountain show.

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, bistro (downstairs) open daily from 5pm to midnight, le Jardin (upstairs) open daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 579 7540. @matroshka_dubai

Samakje

For all things fish and seafood, be sure to check out Samajke at The Pointe. The name loosley translates to fish expert, so you know you’re in safe hands at the Grecian-style restaurant. Spread across two floors, the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces, providing the perfect viewing spot to watch the Palm Fountains.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com

Zor

Fans of Uzbekistan and Mediterranean cuisine will enjoy the latest haunt to open, Zor. The grand opening on December 17 and 18 will see a performance from Uzbek singer Sevara Nazarkhan. Traditional dishes include Uzbek beef and lamb soups known as chuchvara and shurpa, as well as Zor’s Osh, a dish of tenderly braised lamb meat with rice. The two-floor venue has an expansive outdoor terrace from which to enjoy the new Palm Fountain.

Zor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 1pm to 5pm & 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 566 9612. zor.ae

Images: Social/Provided