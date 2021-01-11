Dante NYC in New York is often frequented by many a celebrity face…

Dante NYC is the world-famous cafe-turned bar that can be found occupying a tiny space in New York’s Greenwich Village, in the West Side of New York City. Now, residents and visitors to Dubai can get a slice of the action as a pop-up of Dante is coming to Dubai for a limited time only.

Let’s give you a little bit of context on Dante NYC, if you were’t already aware of it. The Italian cafe, known as ‘Caffe Dante’ opened back in 1915 and has been unwaveringly popular ever since. It’s no stranger to a famous face, having welcomed the likes of Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, and Bob Dylan over the years.

New owners took it over in 2015, turning it into a successful bar. When we say successful, we mean it – it ranked number one in the 2019 World’s Best 50 Bars Awards, “World’s Best Bar” by Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards on the same year, and Best Bar in North America 2019 & 2020 in the World’s Best 50 Bars Awards.

You’ll find the ultra-cool Dubai pop-up at Botanica in ME Dubai, the hotel in the architecturally breathtaking The Opus by Omniyat building, located in the Burj Khalifa district. The pop-up will be open from Friday, January 15 to Saturday, February 13, from 5pm to 12am, every day.

Kick back in the futuristic lounge and sip on drinks from a specially-designed cocktail menu ‘that highlights the diversity and multiculturalism of Dubai.’ The menu includes the famous Dante Garibaldi, Chocolate Negroni and the Aperol Spritz. Food will be served too.

“We are honored to be able to bring the Dante experience to Dubai for the first time ever. At ME Dubai, we are always looking to push boundaries and create elegantly disruptive experiences for our guests which is why it made perfect sense for us to partner with a world-renowned bar experience such as Dante.” says Sebastien M. Noat, General Manager of ME Dubai.”

Dante NYC pop-up, Botanica, ME Dubai, Burj Khalifa district, open 5pm to 12am daily, January 15 to February 13. @dantenewyorkcity

Images: Provided