The incredible attraction aims to break a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest fountain…

A huge dancing fountain show is launching at Palm Jumeirah’s up-and-coming leisure destination, The Pointe. Already home to a plethora of exciting restaurants, a dog-friendly beach and stunning views of Atlantis, The Palm, The Pointe now boasts another reason to check out the area.

On October 22, Nakheel will present its brand new attraction, The Palm Fountains. The dancing fountain show aims to break a Guinness World Record by becoming the World’s Largest Fountain, making it even bigger than the fountains at The Dubai Mall.

The impressive fountains shoot up to 105 metres high and are choreographed along with over 3,000 LED lights. The fountain show will have 20 three-minute bespoke shows with five different shows running daily, every 30 minutes between 7pm and midnight, which will be free for guests to watch and enjoy.

The fountain covers a 14,000 square metre area of sea water at the tip of the island, in two locations, across the bay from Atlantis The Palm. Surrounding restaurants allow for the best view when the show runs, so we can imagine those alfresco dining areas will get busy during the cooler months.

On October 22, Dubai residents are invited to come and enjoy a socially distant launch event and see the fountains on display for the very first time. From 4pm, there will be live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers, a fireworks show. The first 5,000 customers who arrive will receive a free LED wristband.

Guests can register for the free event via Platinum List and see the Guinness World Record break attempt from 8pm.

Omar Khoory, Managing Director, Nakheel Malls, said: “Nakheel Malls is proud to launch The Palm Fountain, a celebration of Dubai’s resilience and building on the expanding portfolio of iconic attractions on Palm Jumeirah. As pioneers of retail and lifestyle destinations in Dubai, the launch of The Palm Fountain is a testament to our commitment to support retailers and push boundaries to provide our customers with unique experiences. We look forward to the inspiration this will bring customers at The Pointe, residents of Palm Jumeirah, our retailers, tourists and the wider community”.

The Palm Fountains, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, October 22, 4pm to 12am, free. thepointe.ae

Images: Provided