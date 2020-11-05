Everything you could need in one prime location…

A new licensed dining hub is set to open at The Pointe on Sunday November 8, called Food District. The two-storey destination will feature 13 of Dubai’s best homegrown concepts including Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Sticky Rice and Bite Me Burger & Get Plucked.

The first floor will host ten of the brands, offering guests a varied selection of cuisines, as well as two licensed bars. Downstairs you’ll find an artisan coffee and café concept, with sandwiches, pastries and a gelato stall.

Food District is the brainchild of the team behind Nakheel Mall’s popular food hall, Depachika. Their next venture takes a prime location at The Pointe, with optimal views of the newly launched Palm Fountains which run daily from 7pm.

The one-stop shop for breakfast, lunch and dinner includes stalls from Bite Me Burger and its sister chicken shop, Get Plucked, home of the famous chicken waffle cone. You’ll also find Fujairah’s very own oyster farm, Dibba Bay Oysters where you can enjoy a dozen No 3s for Dhs150.

Celebrated Dubai chef Reif Othman will be opening another outlet of his popular concept Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, with a dedicated sushi and sashimi bar. For indulgent comfort food, check out Smöl by The Lighthouse, where you’ll find interesting options for breakfast, lunch and dessert.

JVC’s hidden gem, bonafide Thai restaurant, Sticky Rice will also be opening in Food District. The family run restaurant will be serving up authentic dishes such as tom yum soup, and mango sticky ice cream. Galeries Lafayette are offering two Dubai-born concepts, Tandoornari & Wok Tales, an Indian kitchen and Asian soul food booth.

If slow-roasted rotisserie chicken sounds like your idea of perfection, get ready for The Roost. The husband and wife team use free-range, hormone- and antibiotic-free, locally sourced chicken. Or for great wings, look out for Wingsters; the UAE’s first Buffalo wings specialist restaurant by Emirati Entrepreneur, Ahmed Hassan.

For great drinks and hand-crafted cocktails, there will also be two bar concepts created by Bramble Bars. On the ground floor you’ll be able to get your caffiene fix from Boon Coffee and enjoy premium gelato and sorbets from Silk Gelato.

Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, First floor: Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Thur & Fri 12pm to 12am, Ground floor: daily 9am to 10pm, opens November 8. Tel: (052) 509 4783. @food.district.ae