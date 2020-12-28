FIRST LOOK: The new venue takes influences from 20th Century France and Russia…

Looking for a luxe new dining experience with indoor and outdoor seating, plus a pretty incredible view to boot? Step up Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, the brand new restaurant set to open its doors at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah on New Year’s Eve.

The chic new venue is influenced by Russian and French cultures, evident in both the cuisine and the decor. Fully licensed, it boasts a relaxing bistro-style setting with terrace seating on the ground floor, and a more luxury dining area upstairs – inspired by early 20th century Russia and France.

On the first floor, it’s a grandiose affair, boasting a chic and intimate dining setting. Walls are panelled in white and hues of the restaurant’s signature red, luxe crystal chandeliers hang from the ceilings and plush red velvet chairs are grouped around white-tableclothed tables.

The Matroshka name derives from Matroyshka dolls or Russian dolls as they’re more widely known, and subtle nods are made to the dolls in the decor, from them being displayed on shelves in the downstairs bistro, to an ornate wall feature upstairs.

No attention to detail has been spared, from cool murals on the walls to intricate ceiling features, green plants and huge floral pieces adorning the bar and the walls. The restaurant is perfectly positioned to offer its visitors excellent vantage points of the Palm Fountains, by night.

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin will open its doors for the first time on New Year’s Eve, December 31, with a special New Year’s Eve package to help you celebrate in style. Whilst it’s not yet been confirmed about fireworks on Palm Jumeirah, you should be able to see some from here, somewhere.

The special New Year’s Eve dinner, which runs from 8.30pm, is priced at Dhs550 for a selection of breads and dips, starters, mains and desserts. Dishes include the sophisticated Russian Blini, as well as other French and Russian-inspired dishes.

On New Year’s Day (January 1, 2021) the restaurant will be open from 1pm with a special festive menu.

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, bistro (downstairs) open daily from 5pm to midnight, le Jardin (upstairs) open daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 579 7540. @matroshka_dubai

Images: Provided