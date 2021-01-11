The perfect antidote to those tighter January purse strings…

It’s officially the first month of the year and, post-Christmas, the purse strings can often feel stretched a little tighter than normal. If you’re bypassing dry January but you don’t want a night out that costs the earth, three Dubai bars have you covered – serving up Dhs21 house drinks throughout the whole of January.

Here’s where you can avail the fantastic deal…

The Scene by Simon Rimmer – Dubai Marina

At Pier 7 hotspot, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, twenty different drinks are priced at Dhs21, so it’s doubtful you’ll have to compromise on your favourite tipple. Choose from an array of fun cocktails, selected beers, spirits or wine, including sparkling wine. Then kick back on the terrace and enjoy the views.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sat to Wed, Thurs & Fri 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Mr. Miyagi’s – Media City

Mr. Miyagi’s has long been a popular Dubai hotspot for its cheeky entertainment and great drinks deals. Throughout January, you can take your pick from twenty different drinks, all priced at Dhs21. From Thai-inspired cocktails to beers, wines and spirits, there’s something for every mood. Hungry? Enjoy the taste of Thailand with fun food such as sushi and dim sum.

Mr. Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Mon 4pm to 12am, Tues to Wed 4pm to 3am, Fri 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 420 7489. @mrmiyagis_mediaone

El Chapo’s Tacos – Studio City

Get a little taste of a Mexican fiesta at fun Studio City spot, El Chapo’s Tacos, which can be found at the quirky Studio One Hotel. Throughout January, twenty drinks here are also Dhs21. Wine, spirits, beer and cocktails are on the menu here too, so everyone will catered for. Enjoy a whole host of Mexican treats such as guacamole and chips as you enjoy your drinks.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai, Sun to Tues 4pm to 12am, Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs 3pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 514 5411. @elchapostacos_studioone

Images: Social/Provided