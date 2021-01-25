12 incredible rooftop pools in Dubai to check out

Top up your tan while you soak up epic skyline views…

In Dubai, we love nothing better than a luxe pool day at a top hotel, and there are so many to choose from across the city. But if it’s your ‘gram game you’re looking to top up as well as your tan, we’ve rounded up a selection of incredible rooftop pools in Dubai that are sure to tick every box.

Sal, Burj Al Arab

When it comes to experiencing poolside life in the most luxurious fashion, the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. A huge infinity pool juts out into the ocean surrounded on one side by plush day beds, and over the bridge you’ll find another pool. The freshly launched Sal beach club and restaurant brings chic Riviera vibes, with French-Mediterranean dining and all-day access to the pool and beach.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View

Slung between the two towers of the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai, this incredible infinity pool promises some of the city’s best vistas. You can kick back with drinks, snacks or shisha on the Pool Deck, or settle in for a modern Asian meal in Cé La Vi restaurant.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, pool from 9am. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Mandarin Oriental Jumiera, Dubai boasts a gorgeous infinity pool at their sixth floor restaurant, Tasca. Previously only open to hotel guests, you can pay a visit to this adults-only haunt from Tuesday to Sunday, with an Infinity Pass. At Dhs1,000 it’s not cheap, but it does include a full day of indulgence, including a welcome drink and fruit platter, three-course meal from José Avillez, Portuguese drinks, wines and mocktails, and a sunset cocktail.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, Tue to Sun, Dhs1,000, 21+. Tel: (04) 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Settle in for sunsets sips and a tasty Greek menu.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thu and Fri 11am to 3am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

The Penthouse

Five Palm Jumeirah is firmly cemented as the city’s go-to party hotel, and few who’ve frequented it haven’t partied at The Penthouse. Perched atop the 16th floor, it boasts two glass-walled swimming pools and both Jumeirah and Dubai Marina facing seating options, perfect for catching the sun by day or sunset by night. While it’s got a more chilled-out vibe through the day, the party quickly picks up by night with regular international DJs headlining on Thursday nights.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Sunset Sessions, Sun to Thu, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs250 including cocktails, rosé and 3 small plates. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Gevora

The world’s tallest hotel offers a reasonable value pool access to the public on a daily basis. The open-air pool deck is located on the 12th floor of the 75-storey hotel, offering spectacular views over Downtown Dubai. The pool is 25 metres long, and has a four-metre children’s pool for the little ones. It’s Dhs150, including a main course and mocktail.

Gevora Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area, daily noon to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 524 0000. gevorahotels.com.

Wane by SoMiya

Located on the 4th floor of the Address Dubai Marina, this new pool, club and lounge concept has taken over the spot formerly occupied by Shades. Wane by SoMiya expands over a large terrace overlooking the Marina, with a huge infinity pool, loungers and cabanas. Ladies can book a day pass from Sunday to Wednesday for Dhs150 (with Dhs50 redeemable), or Dhs250 for gents (Dhs150 redeemable). Thursday to Saturday, it’s Dhs250 for ladies (Dhs150 redeemable) and Dhs350 for gents (Dhs250 redeemable).

Wane by SoMiya, 4th floor, Address Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

At the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, you can dive on into the spectacular glass-sided pool that juts out from the side of the building for Dhs99 a day, fully redeemable in the hotel’s restaurants.

Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, daily, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 701 1111. ihg.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville, in City Walk, this infinity pool overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers that are smattered around. Be sure to stick around for sundowners at poolside bar Look Up. Through the week it’s Dhs100 including a Dhs50 credit, while you’ll pay Dhs150 on weekends including a food and drink voucher for Dhs100. Look Up also hosts a Friday afternoon brunch, from 2pm to 6pm, including pool access.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to sunset, adults Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)54 309 5948. livelaville.com.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

This urban pool area sits on the rooftop of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The infinity pool has some great views out across Downtown Dubai, and stretches across the length of the rooftop terrace. A day pass is Dhs150, including a Dhs100 food and drink voucher.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 8pm, day pass Dhs150 including Dhs100 food and drink voucher. Tel: (04) 503 6666. sofitel.com

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend on food and drinks at Urban Lounge. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 446 6669. Email: res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com. icdubaimarina.com

Meydan Hotel

Overlooking the Meydan Racecourse and the Dubai city skyline, the temperature-controlled infinity pool at the Meydan Hotel offers a fully redeemable pool pass for Dhs150.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, daily 8am to 6pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 381 3405. @themeydanhotels