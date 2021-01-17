This affects all schools, at all levels in Abu Dhabi…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has confirmed that all schools in Abu Dhabi, at all grade levels, will continue e-learning for another three weeks, from today, January 17.

It’s an extension with the sole purpose of ensuring all pupils, teachers and associated staff are protected from potential infection.

An instruction for Abu Dhabi schools to commence the January 2021 term with remote learning was handed out at the end of December, 2020. The initial elearning period was scheduled for two weeks, taking us up to January 17.

The marginal recent increases in UAE cases have meant that authorities are taking proactive and preemptive action to prevent potential spread. Last night we learned about updates to the capital’s road entry requirements.

Visitors to Abu Dhabi are now required to show a negative PCR or DPI test result, obtained within 48 hours (formally 72 hours) of attempted entry. They’ll also need to take further tests on the fourth and eighth days.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has urged school workers and parents in both the public and private school systems to get themeselves and their families vaccinated.

The faster we can get the community immunised, the faster and safer we can return to a normal school life.

Images: Unsplash