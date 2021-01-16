Effective Sunday January 17…

Those wishing to make a trip to Abu Dhabi by road will now have to show a negative PCR or DPI test obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

Those staying for a duration of four days will have to take a PCR test on the fourth day. And anybody staying eight days or more, will need to take a further test on the eighth day.

That’s the news from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, as shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

These changes come into effect on Sunday, January 17.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/MIkfqUEDZg — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 16, 2021

Late in December, the time period between receiving a test result and being able to enter the capital had been extended to 72 hours.

This return to the 48-hour window is to part of proactive and preemptive measures to control potential spread of the global health threat.

Those failing to test on the fourth and eighth day will be liable for fines.

Example

If you arrive on Sunday (day one), you’ll need a test on Wednesday (day four) if you’re staying four days. You’ll need to take a further test on the next Sunday (day eight) if you’re staying eight days or longer.

Exemptions

As before, those vaccinated in the national vaccination programmes and volunteers that completed inoculations as part of the Phase III vaccine clinical trials are exempt from the requirement to show a test prior to entry

You’ll need the active status (letter ‘E’ or gold star) showing in your profile on the Alhosn app.

