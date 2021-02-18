The menu’s designed with good vibes in mind…

Sergio Lopez has a knack for launching design-savvy eateries with produce-driven menus (The Pangolin, we’re looking at you). And now, Sergio has brought his successful Abu Dhabi cafe Sanderson’s to Dubai, with the opening of a new venue in Sustainable City.

This eco-minded enclave is the ideal setting for Sanderson’s, which prides itself on providing a feel-good menu packed with natural, mood-enhancing ingredients.

Sanderson’s in Sustainable City promises to be a relaxed hub for ‘the happiest community in Dubai’, offering everything from tropical smoothie bowls and shakshouka for breakfast to virtuous lunchtime salads, and early dinners of pan-roasted seabass or wholesome burgers.

In keeping with the community ethos, Sanderson’s will be offering a range of activities and special menus, catering to everyone from break-of-dawn cyclists pedalling the Al Qudra track, to evening cooking classes.

Families are well looked after, with a dedicated play area, nutritious meals, and children’s cooking classes on the cards.

“At Sanderson’s we believe that the food we eat can have a powerful effect on our health and mood, so we have created a menu that offers specially engineered recipes and dishes that cleverly use superfood ingredients that have brilliant health benefits for the mind and body,” says Theresa Elliott-Lopez, Sanderson’s general manager.

“In many ways, Sanderson’s offers an ambiance that soothes the soul and nourishes the body, it also offers a balanced and nutritious menu within a laidback atmosphere that helps in relieving stress in today’s fast-paced world.”

We feel better already…

Sanderson’s, Diamond Plaza, Block E, Sustainable City, Sun to Wed 7am to 7pm, Thu 7am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 8pm. @wearesandersons

Images: Supplied