The menu’s designed with good vibes in mind…

Sergio Lopez has a knack for launching design-savvy eateries with produce-driven menus (The Pangolin, we’re looking at you). And now, Sergio has brought his successful Abu Dhabi cafe Sanderson’s to Dubai, with the opening of a new venue in Sustainable City.

This eco-minded enclave is the ideal setting for Sanderson’s, which prides itself on providing a feel-good menu packed with natural, mood-enhancing ingredients.

Sanderson's Sustainable City Traditional Shakshouka

Sanderson’s in Sustainable City promises to be a relaxed hub for ‘the happiest community in Dubai’, offering everything from tropical smoothie bowls and shakshouka for breakfast to virtuous lunchtime salads, and early dinners of pan-roasted seabass or wholesome burgers.

In keeping with the community ethos, Sanderson’s will be offering a range of activities and special menus, catering to everyone from break-of-dawn cyclists pedalling the Al Qudra track, to evening cooking classes.

Families are well looked after, with a dedicated play area, nutritious meals, and children’s cooking classes on the cards.

Sanderson's Sustainable City Back to Basics Beef Burger

“At Sanderson’s we believe that the food we eat can have a powerful effect on our health and mood, so we have created a menu that offers specially engineered recipes and dishes that cleverly use superfood ingredients that have brilliant health benefits for the mind and body,” says Theresa Elliott-Lopez, Sanderson’s general manager.

“In many ways, Sanderson’s offers an ambiance that soothes the soul and nourishes the body, it also offers a balanced and nutritious menu within a laidback atmosphere that helps in relieving stress in today’s fast-paced world.”

We feel better already…

Sanderson’s, Diamond Plaza, Block E, Sustainable City, Sun to Wed 7am to 7pm, Thu 7am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 8pm. @wearesandersons

Images: Supplied