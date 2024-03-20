Watch: The coolest things Sheikh Hamdan has posted on Instagram
No stunt doubles here…
It’s no secret that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai is a fan of living life to the full. Our Crown Prince, affectionately known as Fazza, is a known adventurer and thrill-seeker, documenting much of his experiences on his social media pages.
Besides sharing his love of animals, photos of his family, snippets of his day and more, the Crown Prince has done some pretty cool things that will make your jaw drop.
After (a lot of) scrolling, we have shared some of the coolest things the Crown Prince has done in our beautiful city and around the world.
Climbed to the top of Burj Khalifa
Have you ever wondered what the view would be like from the very top of Burj Khalifa? No, we don’t mean from At The Top. We’re talking about the tip of the spire – which is around 828 metres from ground level. The Crown Prince did just that back in December 2020, taking to Instagram to share a video of his experience. The video begins in a narrow cylinder with a ladder up one side where Fazza can be seen harnessed up with a helmet, mid-way up the ladder.
Sipped on coffee on top of the Ain Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan shared a video on Instagram in October 2021 of him enjoying his morning coffee…while sitting on top of one of the Ain Dubai pods, Ain Dubai is one of the world’s tallest observation wheels at 820 feet in the air. Now that’s one way to take your coffee…
Wing-walking
Back in 2014, Sheikh Hamdan posted a video on the ‘Gram of his wing-walking stunt on an orange bi-plane. In the video, we see the Crown Prince soaring high in the sky and circling Burj Khalifa. Wow…
*9 cunning stunts performed on top of Dubai buildings*
Posing like a pro in the coolest of places
Okay, so it may not be a ‘stunt’ but you have to admit, this photo of Sheikh Hamdan posing on top of a sunken boat in Malta is pretty cool. The photo has amassed over 250,000 likes, so other ‘grammers surely agree.
Swimming with sharks
If the above post didn’t impress you enough, this one surely will. Here is a snap shared on Instagram of Sheikh Hamdan swimming with sharks. Posted during Shark Week, Sheikh Hamdan captioned the post with ‘Swimming with these giant sharks is truly a breathtaking experience, one that is difficult to put into words. The more we swim with these creatures, the more we understand, respect and appreciate them.’
Skydiving – an activity Faz seems to love…
Sheikh Hamdan shares the cool adrenaline-pumping activity was done from a C-130 Hercules – which is a military transport aircraft. The group skydive was done over Palm Jumeirah which is visible after the camera focuses at the end. Faz has shared videos of his sky diving thrills plenty of time, so it’s safe to say it’s an activity he is quite well-versed in.
