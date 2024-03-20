No stunt doubles here…

It’s no secret that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai is a fan of living life to the full. Our Crown Prince, affectionately known as Fazza, is a known adventurer and thrill-seeker, documenting much of his experiences on his social media pages.

Besides sharing his love of animals, photos of his family, snippets of his day and more, the Crown Prince has done some pretty cool things that will make your jaw drop.

After (a lot of) scrolling, we have shared some of the coolest things the Crown Prince has done in our beautiful city and around the world.

Climbed to the top of Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Have you ever wondered what the view would be like from the very top of Burj Khalifa? No, we don’t mean from At The Top. We’re talking about the tip of the spire – which is around 828 metres from ground level. The Crown Prince did just that back in December 2020, taking to Instagram to share a video of his experience. The video begins in a narrow cylinder with a ladder up one side where Fazza can be seen harnessed up with a helmet, mid-way up the ladder.

Sipped on coffee on top of the Ain Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Sheikh Hamdan shared a video on Instagram in October 2021 of him enjoying his morning coffee…while sitting on top of one of the Ain Dubai pods, Ain Dubai is one of the world’s tallest observation wheels at 820 feet in the air. Now that’s one way to take your coffee…

Wing-walking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Back in 2014, Sheikh Hamdan posted a video on the ‘Gram of his wing-walking stunt on an orange bi-plane. In the video, we see the Crown Prince soaring high in the sky and circling Burj Khalifa. Wow…