It’s only been open for a couple of weeks…

Huge private members club The Arts Club Dubai has only been open for a couple weeks, and it’s already had a visit from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The newly opened DIFC hotspot was the lunch spot of choice for the Dubai Ruler and his guests on Tuesday January 12. According to the club, he dined at its new homegrown Nikkei concept, Rōhen.

As the venue is only open to members, we’re safely assuming HH Sheikh Mohammed must be one. So if you do decide to sign up for one of the luxurious memberships, this is who you could be rubbing shoulders with.

The Arts Club has a long history of hosting the world’s most affluent and influential people at its London venue, so it comes as no surprise that the Dubai version appears to be akin.

While we’re not sure what HH Sheikh Mohammed dined on during his lunch at Rōhen, Nikkei cuisine is a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian food. The Arts Club Dubai promises that the menu will use ‘bold and exhilarating cooking techniques, exotic flavours, brought together to push the boundaries of Members’ imaginations’.

Members are permitted to entertain up to five guests each time they visit and The Arts Club Dubai enforces a strict no photography, videography or social media policy. So you won’t be able to post snaps of Dubai’s movers and shakers up on Instagram.

To apply for a membership, interested candidates are most likely to be accepted when nominated by an existing member. Alternatively, you can get in touch with the membership team directly.

Rōhen, The Arts Club Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 8am to 2am, members only. (0)4 422 7679. theartsclub.ae