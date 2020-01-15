With unbeatable Burj Khalifa views and warm, inviting interiors…

South-East Asia’s famed luxury export, CÉ LA VI Dubai, is now ready to officially open its doors, and What’s On has been to have a sneak peek at the exciting new hotspot. Boldly placed atop the newly-opened Address Sky View, the iconic bar sits 54 floors high, with views stretching out across the city.

With warm, inviting interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows, CÉ LA VI Dubai offers a space to relax and enjoy casual fine dining with impeccable views of Downtown Dubai and beyond. Outdoors on the terrace, guests are treated to an expansive wrap-around area, with a stunning infinity pool and unbeatable Burj Khalifa views creating a backdrop too good to miss.

We’ve already shared a few of chef Howard Ko’s signature new dishes, and now we’ve discovered a few more plates you’ll find on the contemporary Asian menu. Make sure you check out the roasted Mediterranean sea bass, Kiwami Wagyu beef tartare and squid ink tagliatelle.

If you’ve been anticipating the launch of CÉ LA VI’s brunch, you won’t have to wait any longer as it’s kicking off this Friday, January 17. For Dhs495 you’ll be able to enjoy a set menu with the restaurant’s new signature dishes plus unlimited champagne and house beverages between 1pm and 4pm.

CÉ LA VI will be open daily for lunch, dinner plus an afternoon tea between 3pm and 6pm. Between Tuesday and Saturday you can live the full CÉ LA VI lifestyle, as the club will be open until 3am.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, opening Thursday January 16. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai