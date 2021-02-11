Monthly chocolate deliveries are the feel-good vibes we need right now…

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, or you’re simply seeking to bring some joy into your own life, this new chocolate subscription service in Dubai is sure to hit the sweet spot.

Co Chocolat is the brainchild of two Dubai-based sisters, Iman and Luchie – bringing quality, handcrafted bars, hot chocolates and spreads to your door.

Monthly subscriptions are available in three or six month packages, and are available in three sizes: Happy Solo, Sharing Box or Family Box. If you subscribe for six months, a Sharing Box will cost Dhs171 per month.

Each month is a surprise, with items including single-origin chocolates, pure cacao products, chocolate-hazelnut spreads, cookies, pastries and hot chocolate mixtures.

If a monthly delivery of chocolates sounds like a dangerous idea, fear not: Co Chocolat promises a healthy take on your favourite treat. The sisters source cacao directly from farmers in the Philippines, then sweeten it with natural fruit ingredients, rather than processes sugar.

The beautifully wrapped chocolate bars are laced with nuts, grains, dates, moringga and other ancient healing ingredients with mood-boosting properties. Unique flavour combinations include white chocolate with moringga and green tea; dark chocolate with turmeric and black pepper; or Turkish coffee. Co Chocolat also creates diabetic-friendly chocolate bars, along with gluten-free and nut-free varieties.

Along with the monthly hampers, you can order individual bars, baked goods and cacao products on the website, or visit Co Chocolat at Seva in Jumeirah 1, where they’ll be popping up on Friday mornings for the next month.

Healthy eating never tasted so good…

Co Chocolat, pop-up store at Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1. Tel: (4) 4357214. @co_chocolat