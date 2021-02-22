Why cook when you can take advantage of these cracking curry deals?

Craving a curry? Settle in for a slap-up curry feast at one of these restaurants, as we bring you six of the best curry night deals in Dubai.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Monday night is Argy Bhaji Night at this popular gastropub in Dubai Marina. Your Dhs99 buys you a proper curry and a drink. Options include butter chicken, lamb rogan josh or vegan jalfrezi, all served with chips or basmati rice, plus poppadums and mango chutney.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Mon from 6pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Reform Social & Grill

On Wednesday nights, Reform Social & Grill hosts its weekly Curry Darbar. For Dhs99, get starters of onion bhajis, poppadums, raita, chutney and pickle, followed by a choice of Indian curry (tikka masala, vindaloo, rogan josh or madras) served with rice and naan, plus a drink of your choice.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Wed 5pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

The Tap House

On Palm Jumeirah, Wednesday is curry night at the Tap House. Here, your Dhs99 will buy you a curry with rice, poppadums and chutney, plus a glass of house wine.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Horse & Hound

Kickstart your working week with Horse & Hound’s Sunday Hoegaarden Curry Night. It’s priced at Dhs120 for one curry paired with two bottles of Hoegaarden beer.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, Sun from 6pm. Tel: (0)56 545 8391. @horseandhoundrestaurant

Melia Desert Palm Dubai

On Wednesday nights, there’s a range of curries on offer at Epicure, Melia Desert Palm Dubai. Take your pick of Indian, Thai or Sri Lankan curries, served with fresh breads or rice, plus soft drinks, for Dhs125.

Epicure, Melia Desert Palm Dubai, Wed 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 602 9323. @meliadesertpalmdubai

Cargo

Things get spicy at Cargo on Monday nights, when you can enjoy one of the chef’s signature curries for Dhs55, and a range of bottled beers for Dhs30 each.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Mon nights, Dhs55. Tel: (04) 361 8129. @cargodubai

