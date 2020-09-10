Enjoy breakfast with three selected drinks…

If you were wondering what to do this weekend, or looking for a hot new breakfast spot, there’s a new offer in the city that might just sway you. A new weekend breakfast deal has just launched at The Scene by Simon Rimmer.

You’ll find the popular restaurant in top Dubai visitor destination, Pier 7 in Dubai Marina. Sit in the casual pub-style restaurant or out on the terrace, al fresco, for two hours of breakfast dishes, with drinks included.

‘Bubbles for breakfast’ runs every single day of the week, between 10 am and 2pm. Choose from one breakfast item, and bag a side of complimentary pancakes, plus unlimited coffee and three selected house beverages for Dhs140, or Dhs99 for soft drinks.

Breakfast ‘favourites’ include classic dishes, such as eggs (poached, scrambled or fried) on toast, a bacon and egg sandwich, a burrito wrap, plus lots more. For those with a bigger appetite, check out the ‘full monty’ breakfast, veggie or meat-style.

For those who like to start the day with a ‘healthier’ alternative, you’re catered for, with dishes like the ‘Aussie avo toast’, a chia pudding, an Insta-worthy açai bowl, or the ‘veganola’, with oats, pumpkin seeds and more.

You’ll get a side of pancakes with every breakfast dish. Choose from classic butter pancakes with syrup or the banoffee flavour – light and fluffy pancakes, topped with banana, toffee syrup and cream.

As well as unlimited coffee, tea or orange juice, if you opt for the house beverages package, inclusive of three alcoholic beverages, choose from selected beer, or bloody mary’s, mimosas or sparkling wine.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, breakfast served daily 10am to 2pm, Dhs99 soft drinks, Dhs140 house drinks. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Images: Provided