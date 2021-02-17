Saving money while shopping online just got a lot easier…

Since the pandemic began, the UAE has seen a huge shift in its shopping habits, with more and more of us turning to online. With that in mind, we’re also cutting costs wherever possible which is why new Dubai discounts website SUM.ae has come at the perfect time.

Local Facebook group Dirham Stretcher has a community of more than 59,000 deal-hunters, so the founders decided to create a platform for people to do just that. SUM by Dirham Stretcher is a smart shopping tool where you’ll find offers and Dubai discounts across your favourite brands in the UAE.

Brands already on board include Namshi, H&M, IKEA, Virgin Megastore, Mumzworld and more, with additional deals added daily. Users can browse or search through the brands, or type in specific items they’re looking to save money on.

The Dirham Stretcher Facebook group has grown organically from 7,400 members in May 2019 to almost 60,000 now. Members share tips of where to find the best bargains, ask for advice and source discount codes.

While the group will continue to serve the money-saving community, now the discounts can be found in one place. The platform will continue to add codes for many of the brands we shop in all the time.

The offers are not only reserved for fashion, there’s discounts on groceries, tech, beauty, family, homewares & decoration and more. For those of us who like to shop around before we make an online purchase, this tool could help you to make a decision.

The website launched only this month, and more deals are being added every day so if you can’t see your favourite brands on there yet, check back at a later date to see who else has joined.

sum.ae