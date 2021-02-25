It is being implemented and the move will benefit travellers in the coming months…

Emirates Airline and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding which aims to position Dubai as one of the first cities in the world to implement digital verification of traveller medical records related to Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

The memorandum was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, and His Excellency Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority.

Sheikh Ahmed stated, ‘Dubai is a leading global air transport hub, as well as one of the world’s most progressive cities in the area of e-government services. It’s a natural step to combine our capabilities to implement digital verification of Covid-19 medical records, which will also enable contactless document verification at Dubai Airport.’

He added that the move will tremendously improve traveller’s experience, as well as the reliability, efficiency and compliance with entry requirements imposed by destinations around the world.

‘Dubai will continue to lead the way in implementing effective and balanced approaches to contagion control while facilitating travel and air transport which are crucial to communities and economies’, he said.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Emirates and DHA will work to link the IT systems of DHA-approved laboratories with Emirates’ reservations and check-in systems, in order to enable the efficient sharing, storing and verification of passenger health information related to Covid-19 infection, testing and vaccination, all in a secure and legally compliant manner.

The project will commence immediately, with the aim of bringing it to live implementation to benefit travellers in the coming months.

