Sponsored: Receive a free Topgolf Dubai bay voucher when you book a round on the Emirates Golf Club Par 3 Course…

The cooler temperatures of winter are always welcomed by golfers in the UAE but perhaps now more than ever before.

So what could possibly beat sneaking out for a quick round in the fresh air? How about a free experience at Dubai’s latest entertainment complex Topgolf Dubai, when you book a round on the stunning Emirates Golf Club Par 3 Course?

VIYA, the new lifestyle rewards app has just launched a special bundle package for beginner golfers. For just Dhs210, book any tee time between 8am and 3.55pm on the Par 3 Course at Emirates Golf Club and you’ll receive an exclusive Topgolf Explorer Pass per player.

What is Topgolf Dubai?

Essentially, it’s a uniquely 21st century take on the ancient sport. Sprinkled across the artificial lawn at Topgolf Dubai is a series of oversize circular targets, just like dart boards only much bigger, that are flat on the ground. Microchips in the balls track how close they come to these targets. Participants can accrue points by hitting the targets – the further and smaller the target, the more points you get. The game, effectively, is a digitised form of golf, and jolly good fun, too.

Not been to Topgolf Dubai yet? Here’s what you can look forward to…

The Topgolf Explorer Pass entitles you to a one-hour game play for up to six people and two soft drinks. (This pass is only redeemable from Sunday to Wednesday before 4pm).

Sold? Download the Viya App now, then head to the ‘Golf’ section and search ‘Tee Times’ for the ‘Par 3 – Emirates Golf Club’ Course. Make sure you select ‘Play Par 3 and Enjoy Topgolf Dubai’ when you book.

For more information, visit viya.ae