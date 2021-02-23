Fouquet’s, LPM Restaurant, Punjab Grill, Mare Mare, Hakkasan and MORE…

Chef’s Table is a core feature of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, where a collection of the city’s finest restaurants each put on a limited-time, five-course menu for a relatively affordable price.

Giving diners the opportunity to experience the very best, and often Michelin-calibre, gastronomic adventures the emirate has to offer, without having to hammer the credit cards too hard.

This edition of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season is a very special year-long edition, which means we’ve had the opportunity to squeeze in several seasons of the flagship Chef’s Table dining promotion.

In the past menus have been put together under the direction of creative briefs such as ‘Travel Through Food’ or ‘Art on a Plate’, this time around, the Chef’s Table meals will simply follow the theme of ‘Allstars’. A curated selection of five-pointed kitchen tinkering from truly stellar cheffing talent.

The season’s final Chef’s Table will be available to experience between March 14 and April 3, the five-course menus will be charged at between Dhs295 and Dhs398, depending on the venue.

The Allstar line-up and menu highlights

Fouquet’s – Dhs350

Foie gras; cuttlefish gnocchi; slow-cooked lamb shoulder; Montorgueil snails; seared scallops; and vanilla mille-feuilles for dessert. Comes with option of Dhs200 house beverage add on.

LPM Restaurant – Dhs295

Yellowtail carpaccio with avocado and citrus dressing; grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine; gratin dauphinois; pain perdu.

Punjab Grill – Dhs350

Chicken and hazelnut cutlet with apple curry; chatpata sumac murgh; Bengali coconut prawns; Kasmiri lamb chops; and Chennar poda cheesecake.

Mare Mare – Dhs295

Fried seafood platter; rustic pizza; frutti di mare pasta; grilled seabass; Italian crumble tart.

Martabaan – Dhs375

Kaboocha and coconout amuse bouche; chicken tikka; bhatti prawns; chef’s special lamb (cooked in pickle jars) with garlic naan; panseared seabass; and gold leaf kulfi.

Sambusek

Hummus selection; kale salad; fresh octopus; lamb chops; kebab; and homemade cheesecake.

Shang Palace

Deep-fried tiger prawns; lobster and pumpkin soup puff; vegetable pot stickers; steamed seabass; smoked-lotus leaf beef shortrib; and a special Cantonese milk jelly dessert.

Hakkasan – Dhs398

Braised seafood soup; dim sum platter; Sanpei chicken claypot; cashew nut prawn; and hazelnut jivara bomb.

Tori No Su – Dhs375

King Crab Salad; prawn and scallop gyoza; grilled miso-marinated black cod; roasted USDA ribeye with lotus root and koumiyaki sauce; and macha tiramisu and mochi ice cream.

You can find the full menus and how to book each restaurant at adculinaryseason.ae

Images: Provided