NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
NIGHTLIFE
CINEMA
CULTURE
This Vietnamese evening brunch has a bubbles package for Dhs258

Eat & Drink
Things to do
Miles Buckeridge
Written by:
Miles Buckeridge
14 hours ago

Pho real the most exciting Abu Dhabi F&B news we’ve seen this week…

The Supa Sapa meal at Hoi An, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi is now bigger, longer and available from Tuesday through to Friday.

It’s an evening brunch, a ‘Supa club’ if you will, an all-you-can-eat Vietnamese feast, proudly flying the Indochine flavour flag for the capital.

Main (Wednesday special) - Wok Tossed Jumbo River Prawns
Appetiser - Vegetable Soft Rice Paper Rolls
Appetiser - Fried Chicken Spring Roll With Hoi Sin Sauce
Super Sapa Appetisers
Friday Special (Main) - Deep Fried Fish with Green Mango Salad
Appetiser - Prawn & Fish Cakes
Dessert - Fruit Spring Roll
Taking place between 6pm and 9pm, the soft drinks package is just Dhs168, house (with signature blended beverages) is only Dhs228 and the bubbles package is a remarkable Dhs258.

The menu for Supa Sapa was conceived by Hoi An’s Chef De Cuisine Ta Van Ninh and is infused with inspiration and culinary wisdom from the mountainous Sa Pa region of North-West Vietnam.

Saigon in 60 seconds

The authentic Asian eats are served directly to the table with the option of ordering as much of each course as you fancy.

Appetisers include fried chicken spring rolls with hoi sin Sauce; duck salad; prawn and fish cakes; as well as traditional vegetable rice paper rolls.

Though the selection of starters will remain largely unswitched, Super Sapa specials will be rotated throughout the week, keeping the experience pho-resh.

For example, diners can look forward to dishes such as oven baked salmon with black bean sauce on Tuesdays; wok-tossed jumbo river prawns on Wednesdays; twice-cooked duck breast with pepper curry sauce on Thursdays; and Friday’s treat is deep-fried fish with spicy green mango salad.

Other main course sharing highlights include calamari; coconut sticky rice; honey ginger chicken; black bean beef; fresh pan-fried fish; noodles; spiced lamb; and Vietnamese chicken wings.

Round it all off with desserts in the form of homemade ice cream; ginger creme brulee; and fruit spring rolls.

Hoi An, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs168 soft package, Dhs228 house, Dhs258 bubbles. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Eat & Drink
Things to do
