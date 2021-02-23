Get more for your money…

There’s no denying it, Dubai can get a little bit expensive sometimes but if you look hard enough (or we do it for you), there are plenty of stellar deals around to ensure you get more for your money.

Here’s our pick of some of the best half-price and two-for-one deals in Dubai right now…

Half price

Apres

If you need a little bit of snow in Dubai, head to Apres bar in Mall of the Emirates for 50 per cent off selected drinks from 8pm until midnight.

Apres, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai happy hour from 8pm. Tel: (04) 341 2575. @apresdubai

Hoxton Bar & Urban Eatery

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Their happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel,Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

Lock, Stock & Barrel

When Thursday night is lads night, head to Lock, Stock & Barrel in JBR. With pool tables, massive TV screens and awesome music all night you’ll be able to take the edge off a busy working week. Their daily happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with 50 percent off food and selected drinks.

Lock, Stock & Barrelm Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 8pm, daily. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Mama Zonia

You’re always in for a treat if you head to Pier 7 with its stunning views of Dubai Marina. Check out luxe jungle-themed bar Mama Zonia for a cool setting. You can enjoy 50 per cent off selected beverages between 4pm and 8pm, Saturday to Thursday.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 240 4747.

Señor Pico

A fantastic happy hour runs at Señor Pico on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah four days a week, offering 50 per cent off selected food and cocktails. You can avail the excellent deal from 5pm to 7pm, Sunday to Wednesday. Half price cocktails include the Margarita Classica, a tropical mai tai with tequila, Pinky Gonzalez, a snowy concoction of light rum with coconut and pineapple and plenty more. Dishes include Pico chicken, cheesy quesadillas and tortilla chips and dips.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily, happy hour runs 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Wednesday. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

TJ’s

Check out cute neighbourhood cafe TJ’s on a Tuesday night for their stellar ladies’ night deal. It’s Dhs99 for unlimited house beverages, plus a 50 per cent discount on food. It runs every Tuesday between 6pm and 11pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

UBK

For chilled pub-style vibes, check out longstanding bar and restaurant UBK in JLT. Every Sunday and Monday between 12pm and 5pm, if you bring your four-legged friend, you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your total food bill. Dogs and discounts, why not?

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Two for one

Americano

Speakeasy bar and restaurant Americano is a sure-fire winner for a night (or day) out. It serves up a fantastic happy hour right through the week, offering two-for-one on all house beverages including espresso martini’s and Aperol spritz. It runs from 4pm onwards, every day.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 584 6475. @americanodubai

Baby Q

If you live or work around Media City, longstanding Dubai bar Baby Q is always a good shout for an after-work drink. Their two-for-one happy hour runs all week from 5pm to 8pm and Thursday is the perfect excuse to take advantage of it.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City, Dubai, two-for-one happy hour 5pm to 8pm, daily. Tel: (04) 443 5403. q43dubai.com

Black Goose

Fantastic alfresco sports bar, Black Goose offers you buy-one-get-one-free on selected house beverages between 5pm to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday. Get your crew together to watch the sports on one of the big screens.

Black Goose, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 315 3861. @blackgoosedubai

Black Tap

Head to popular burger joint Black Tap at Jumeirah Al Naseem for two-for-one house beverages every day. The offer runs between 12pm and 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday and 5pm to 8pm on Thursdays. You might as well grab yourself one of Black Tap’s epic burgers whilst you’re there too.

Black Tap, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, open 11am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 422 9904. facebook.com/BlackTap

Lah Lah

The Greens neighbourhood spot Lah Lah is hugely popular for its Asian-style dining and huge outdoor space. If you’re a fan of beer, you can enjoy two-for-one on selected beers from 12pm to 4pm.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sat to Wed 11am to 12am, Thurs & Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Palm Bay

If you’re in the mood for some al fresco happy hour-ing, give Palm Bay a try. Situated beach-side at Club Vista Mare on the Palm, its always busy. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. On Thursdays between 7pm and 10pm, it’s two-for-one on twenty different cocktails and five sharing cocktails. Cheers, indeed.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. facebook.com/RasBeachVibesDXB

Wavebreaker

For beachside chills check out Wavebreaker at JBR. From 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday you can enjoy buy-one-get-one on selected beverages. There’s also a new bar bites menu including buffalo chicken wings in signature BBQ sauce and crispy calamari rings. Make sure you head there to catch the sunset, it’s pretty epic.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Images: Facebook/Provided