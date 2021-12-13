Now you can invite the whole crew…

Ladies’ nights have long been a Dubai institution with great drinks and dinner deals for the girls in bars and restaurants across the city.

Gents’ nights are slowly catching up, and we’re all here for it, but what about when a mixed group of you wants to go out together? Well, we did a spot of digging and found some nights out in Dubai with deals for girls and guys.

From set menus with drinks for a bargain or free drinks, we’ve rounded up the city’s best ladies’ nights that also offer some great deals for guys.

Al Maeda

‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ is the motto at Al Maeda. Every lady will received a free welcome cocktail, and every guy and girl that comes dressed in pink will receive another cocktail. Ladies can also choose any two-hour sitting between 7pm and 11pm with free flow of unlimited pink drinks including spiked pink frozen lemonades and frosé for Dhs129 upgrade to bubbly cocktails for an additional Dhs50. Men in pink will have access to a free flow of selected drinks for Dhs199 and there’s a buy one get one offer valid on shisha for everyone.

Al Maeda, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm to 11pm. @almaeda_restaurant

At.mosphere

Enjoy a night 122 floors high in the sky at Secret Parties Ladies’ Night, which takes place in the Burj Khalifa. Both guys and girls can enjoy unlimited beverages for Dhs250. Secret Parties group will be bringing all the fun that you know and love about them, with plenty of entertainment.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 9.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. secret-parties.com

Barasti

Change up your nights out with a fun nighttime tropical pool party at famous Dubai beach club Barasti on a Thursday or Friday. Because, well, why not? Spend the evening dipping in and out of the pool as you dance and sing along to throwback hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s with free-flowing food and drink from 8pm. It’s priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm onwards, Dhs99 ladies, Dhs199 guys. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Dhow and Anchor

There’s a deal for girls and guys every Monday at Dhow and Anchor. Ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and bar bites for Dhs99 per hour, and for guys, the same deal is Dhs149 per hour.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Road, Dubai, Mondays, 8pm onwards. Tel: (04) 406 8999. jumeirah.com

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen

For a top notch dinner full of British classics, you know you can trust celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Head to his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant on Bluewaters Island on Tuesdays for ladies to enjoy a three course menu and three drinks for Dhs199, and for guys it’s Dhs279 for the same deal. Both ladies and gents could have unlimited drinks for two hours, plus the three course meal for Dhs379 per person.

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 10pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights)

Every Tuesday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Business Bay, Barsha Heights and JBR branches of Lock, Stock & Barrel. From 6pm to 1am, girls can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150. The guys can get in on it too, with four drinks and a dish priced at Dhs150.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Tues 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Lucky Voice

Need to unleash your inner popstar? This karaoke hotspot runs a ladies’ night on Saturdays, giving all the girls three complimentary beverages from a selection of sparkling, spirit mixers, house grape and cocktails, plus 25 per cent off food. Guys can pay Dhs200 for two hours of unlimited house beverages.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Sat 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Maiden Shanghai

Crazy Rich Ladies Night is the cool Wednesday ladies’ night at the upscale Chinese eatery Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. For Dhs200, ladies can enjoy a three-course menu from the contemporary Chinese dishes and three complimentary drinks. Guys can have the three-course menu with three drinks for Dhs300. Following that, sip on three more drinks for Dhs100.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Wednesdays, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

McGettigan’s DWTC

This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. The same deal runs on Wednesdays too.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Mon 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Tuesdays from 6pm. It’s Dhs179 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies, and Dhs199 for guys.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Tues from 6pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Publique

For a cosy and chilled hangout spot, French Apine-style bar, Publique won’t let you down. On Tuesdays, ladies can avail three complimentary house drinks when they spend a minimum of Dhs50 on food. For the guys (and girls) happy hour runs every day from 3pm to 8pm, with selected drinks just Dh29.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, ladies’ night Tuesdays from 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Soul Street

Live it up on Saturdays, with Soul Street’s epic pool party at Five JVC. It’s Dhs199 for BBQ plus unlimited cocktails and wine for ladies, Dhs249 for BBQ plus unlimited cocktails and spirits for ladies or Dhs299 for BBQ plus unlimited cocktails, spirits and sparkling for ladies and gents.

Five JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Tap House

This Palm Jumeirah pub offers ladies three house drinks for and a sharing platter for Dhs99 on Tuesdays. Gents can join too and enjoy a sharing platter and three house drinks for Dhs129, from 7pm to midnight.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to midnight, Dhs99 or Dhs129 for three drinks and a sharing platter. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

The Grand Grill

If date night isn’t complete without a slap up meal, check out The Grand Grill. On Tuesdays from 8pm to 11pm, ladies will get a three course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs125, whereas guys can opt from either all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs115, or add four selected beverages for Dhs185, all in.

The Grand Grill, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays from 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill

Torno Subito

Gorgeous retro Italian restaurant Torno Subito offers three complimentary beverages for ladies dining with then. Guys and girls also get 30 per cent off the a la carte menu. Its’ beautiful terrace is the perfect spot for date night.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twilight Garden

This magical botanical gin garden is back at The Ritz Carlton Dubai JBR until Demember 30. The ‘Pop Up Ladies’ Night’ handily runs every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, so it’s the perfect excuse to get together with your friends and say cheers to the end of the working week. The two-hour package is inclusive of unlimited selected gin and tonics, plus tapas, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys.

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Vibe 2.0

Vibe 2.0 is also bringing inclusivity to ladies’ night, with a gents’ offer on its Wednesday deal. Ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks for Dhs129, and guys can enjoy the same for Dhs199, between 8pm and 11pm.

Vibe 2.0, DIFC Gate Village, Podium Level, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs129 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: 800 8423. @vibeuae

Images: Provided/Social