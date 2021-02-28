Get ready for some epic views…

If you’re firmly on the beat of Dubai’s booming food and beverage scene, it’s likely you’ll know that The Palm Jumeirah is one of the hottest places in the city right now.

New restaurants have been opening almost every week recently and now there’s a new beach bar and restaurant concept to look forward to.

One of the most long-standing steakhouses in Dubai, West 14th, can be found in front of the Dukes, The Palm hotel with incredible Dubai Marina skyline and beach views, and next to the hotel and residences’ stunning infinity pool.

The format of the restaurant hadn’t changed in a very long time, but now that’s all set to change. Solutions Leisure, the team behind Lock, Stock & Barrel, Baby Q and STK are taking it over and it sounds super exciting.

The team will take over the management and running of the venue for the next six weeks before giving it a complete revamp over Ramadan, turning it into an entirely new beach bar and restaurant concept, no doubt worthy of the excellent location.

Whilst the exact details are yet to be revealed, we’re sure we can expect great things. There’s a huge outdoor space which wraps round a circular bar, perfect for watching the sunset, as well as an expansive indoor and outdoor restaurant,

Paul Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Solutions Leisure Group, said: “This new chapter with Dukes The Palm and Seven Tides will bring a breath of fresh air to the Palm Jumeirah, and we look forward to embarking on this next journey with such a dynamic, innovative and driven enterprise that share in our vision for trust, and our passion for people-centric venue and experience design.”

Watch this space…

Images: Provided