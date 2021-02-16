Sliding into your weekend plans like…

Wild wet waterpark, Yas Waterworld is home to over 45 rides, slides and attractions and as of Monday, February 22 is back open to the public.

Ahead of the grand reopening, loyal annual pass holders will be able to book in an early preview, with a members-only day on Saturday, February 20. Which of course, as per current government public health rules, will have to be booked in advance on the Yas Waterworld website.

Splash sale

Yas Waterworld’s eighth birthday is coming up, and it’s celebrating by sharing some great bargains on tickets.

Bookings made on the website until Sunday February 21 will be rewarded with a 30 per cent discount on single day tickets (charged at Dhs175 per person).

Yas Waterworld also offers the opportunity to take part in a Pearl Diving Experience. That’s not a ride name, it’s an actual introduction to the activity of pearl diving.

Those looking to give this ancient Emirati tradition a go, will be able to dive to the bottom of a special tank, and hunt for oysters, in hope of discovering hidden pearlescent treasure.

There’s a discount on this experience too. A single day pass with the Pearl Diving Experience is just Dhs195 (that’s a massive 48 per cent discount).

And it’s not just slides and pearl diving that’s on offer at Yas Waterworld. There’s a completely unique underwater VR experience — where visitors are submerged in both the real and virtual worlds simultaneously, a 5D Cinespalsh movie theatre, a suspended rollercoaster and more.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, 10am to 6pm. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Images: Provided