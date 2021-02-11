The property which is part of the Yas Bay development will open on February 18…

The hotly-anticipated five-star luxury Hilton Hotel located at the multi-billion dollar Yas Bay development in the south of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, will open on Thursday February 18.

That’s the exciting news fresh from developer Miral, one of the main stakeholders in the wider Yas Bay project.

What we know about the hotel so far:

Located along the picturesque waterfront of Yas Bay, the 545 key resort — Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is a convenient springboard for exploring the island’s theme parks and adventure centres. The Hilton website promises an “outdoor pool complex with infinity pool, floating beach, and kid’s club” in addition to a spa and huge chunk of event space.

What’s a floating beach? From the images we’ve seen, and adding our own caffeine-fuelled conjecture to the mix, it looks like an extravagant solution to this section of the island not having a beach, the resort seems to be creating an artificial one — on a floating platform, anchored to the hotel’s edge. An outstanding engineering sleight of hand trick and bang on brand for construction in the UAE.

There’ll be at least four restaurants and bars, of those, we know that — Graphos Social Kitchen will provide a menu packed with modern international flair; Osmo Lounge and Bar will offer refined sips and grand waterfront views; and Capila, the Pool Bar and Grill will serve up flame-charred wonderstuff in a chill alfresco setting. As for the fourth… we’re still waiting to hear…

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral said: “We are proud to see the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Yas Bay’s waterfront, opening its doors to guests”

“The Hotel complements our leisure and entertainment attractions on Yas Bay, bringing our vision for the waterfront to life, and further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business. This is yet another milestone in achieving our leaderships’ vision for Abu Dhabi.”

What we know about the rest of Yas Bay:

Once finished, Yas Bay will include housing for 15,000 individuals in the luxury Residences; 10,000 professionals in commercial properties, 19 parks; retail space; leisure and entertainment zones; a Waterfront area with pier; a gigantic new indoor arena (Etihad Arena, already open); two hotels (The Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island and another DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences); a beach club; skate park; schools; a huge twofour54 creative hub and much more.

The Waterfront makes up the leisure hub of Yas Bay. Once finished, visitors will find 3km of pristine, island-edge boardwalk to meander along; 19 entertainment and retail outlets including a boutique cinema and beach club; 37 bars, restaurants, bistros and cafes; and reaching out in the azul waters of the Gulf, Pier 71. The pier area will contain 12 of its own food and beverage destinations and will be accessible by car, foot, bike, boat and water taxi.

The list of confirmed restaurants and bars at the Waterfront includes exciting anchor-names that are, we’re not quite sure how to put this but, ‘kind of a big deal in Dubai’. AsiaAsia (which will be based on the pIER), Lock, Stock & Barrel (which will be located opposite next to Etihad Arena), Siddharta Lounge and hip-hop Mexican street food stop — La Carnita are all heading to the capital. There’s also a brand new concept, The Central, straight outta the same leisure lab as LSB and Asia Asia, and that’s something that’s worth getting very excited about. There’s a rumour it could even be located in the new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

But that’s not all folks

Elsewhere on Yas….

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Area President, Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA&T), Hilton, said: “We look forward to opening Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island soon, as the first of three hotels under development on Yas Island together with Miral”.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences and the WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel are also expected to open later this year.”

Images: Provided