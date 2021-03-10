Experience the thrill that these sports cars have to offer…

Listen up, car enthusiasts! There’s a new driving experience in Dubai that BMW fans are sure to love. If you’ve been dreaming of the chance to test out the BMW M Series, this is your golden opportunity.

BMW AGMC has signed a 12-month contract with Dubai Autodrome, offering up 10 sports cars ready to hit the track. This includes the BMW M2 Competition, the BMW M3 Competition, the BMW M4 Competition, the BMW M5 Competition and the BMW 330i.

Driving fans can now test out BMW’s motorsport series for themselves around the FIA sanctioned 5.39km circuit. Guests also have the opportunity to participate in an in-depth three-and-a-half-hour safety driving course.

During this course, instructors will teach you how to become a better driver, and you’ll practice essential motorsport driving techniques, such as seating position, posture, accelerating, braking and cornering.

Don’t drive? No problem. You can also experience the thrilling power that each car has to offer from the passenger seat. Make it a family affair with the famous Nürburgring Ring Taxi, experiencing g-force speed in a M5 Competition.

Passenger experiences start from Dhs600 in a BMW M5, while driving sessions start at Dhs830 for the BMW 330i M-Sport, or Dhs950 in the BMW M2 Competition.

Ayhan Olcer, CEO of AGMC, says, “The BMW M philosophy underpins a perfect blend of outstanding driving dynamics, agility and precision, suitable for the racetrack and everyday use. With a strong motorsport heritage, BMW AGMC is an ideal vehicle partner for Dubai Autodrome, attracting automotive enthusiasts from the UAE and around the world.”

dubaiautodrome.ae/experiences